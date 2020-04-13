 Nas Signs On For Music Lives Digital Festival - Noise11.com
Nas - Photo By Damien Loverso

Nas - Photo By Damien Loverso

Nas Signs On For Music Lives Digital Festival

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2020

in News

Rapper Nas and Latin singer Anitta are among the stars set to perform from isolation to help raise coronavirus charity cash during the 48-hour Music Lives digital festival.

More than 35 artists from a wide range of music genres, including Swae Lee, Fonseca, Gente De Zona, Trippie Redd, DJ Matoma, and Arcangel, will also be taking part in the online event, staged by officials at LiveXLive Media and streaming service TikTok.

The non-stop festival will kick off on Friday, and the schedule will feature live footage from Saturday’s One World: Together at Home concert special, curated by Lady Gaga, and boasting remote appearances from musicians such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban.

In addition, viewers will hear from experts in the fields of mental health, wellness, and health safety as part of the coronavirus-related content.

“The world, including the music industry, has been turned on its head over the past six weeks,” LiveXLive president Dermot McCormack shares in a statement.

“Community and connection are at the heart of live music and it’s our mission with Music Lives to bring that heart to the comfort of people’s homes around the world during this time of ‘social distancing.’

“It’s uncertain how long these circumstances will last and this multi-day, multi-genre festival can become more than a one-and- done event to an extended period of meaningful programming. Together with TikTok and these incredible artists, we’ll unite our global village with music.”

Donations collected during the Music Lives broadcast will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, reports Billboard.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo
Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic ‘Good Enough’ During Lockdown

Sammy Hagar has created a new version of his Van Halen classic 'Good Enough' while social distancing in isolation with his band The Circle performing virtually.

18 hours ago
Memo Music Hall The Black Sorrows 26 April
The Black Sorrows To Perform For Second Memo Music Hall Live Stream

Joe Camilleri will gather up The Black Sorrows for the second event in the Memo Music Hall Live Stream concert series.

1 day ago
Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Says COVID-19 Was Intense

Pink has revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson - her youngest child with husband Carey Hart - had contracted the highly contagious respiratory condition, also known as COVID-19.

2 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus To Record A Rock Album

Miley Cyrus is apparently poised to ditch her pop roots in order to adopt a dramatically new sound, with her divorce from the Hollywood star set to prove a major influence on the upcoming record.

2 days ago
Peter Gabriel, Noise11, Photo
Peter Gabriel To Entertain Italy Via Vimeo

Peter Gabriel is entertaining fans on lockdown by offering up a classic concert on the Real World Vimeo channel.

2 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Says US Government Failed To Public On COVID-19 Action

Pink has criticized the US Government for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

3 days ago
David Bowie Repetition
Check Out This New Previously Unreleased 1997 Video of David Bowie ‘Repetition’

A video for David Bowie’s 1997 track ‘Repetition’ has been released for the first time.

3 days ago