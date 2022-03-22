 National Film and Sound Archive of Australia Restore The Original Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman’ Video - Noise11.com
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Helen Reddy at Noise11.com in Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

National Film and Sound Archive of Australia Restore The Original Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2022

in News

The Australian Film and Sound Archive in Canberra has restored the original video for ‘I Am Woman’ by Helen Reddy as part of Woman’s History Month.

“The NFSA is thrilled to partner with Universal Music in undertaking the detailed digitisation and remastering of this important piece of Australian music history,” says NFSA Chief Curator Gayle Lake. “The skill and dedication of our film and audio technicians has resulted in a beautifully remastered film clip for this iconic Australian song. The original film and the remastered clip will add to our extensive collection of material relating to Helen Reddy – an incredibly talented and influential figure – whose legacy lives on through this ground-breaking song. We are proud to help celebrate Helen Reddy and ‘I Am Woman’ during Women’s History Month.”

Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman’ was released in May 1972. The album ‘I Am Woman’ came later in the year on 13 November, 1972.

Helen Reddy wrote ‘I Am Woman’ with Ray Burton, who was a one-time member of The Delltones, The Executives, Leo de Castro and Friends and Ayers Rock. Helen wrote the lyrics, Ray put it to music.

‘I Am Woman’ reached no 2 in Australia and the USA. It was also turned into a country hit by Bobbie Roy in 1973 and reached no 51 as a Country song.

