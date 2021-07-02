Ne-Yo, Amy Wadge and Ant Clemons Have Been Working With Donny Osmond - Noise11.com

Donny Osmond has some interesting names in the credits for his first album in seven years. Ed Sheeran co-writer Amy Wadge, R&B star Ne-Yo and Kanye West collaborator Ant Clemons will appear on ‘Start Again’.

Wadge co-wrote Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’. She was awarded Song of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards for that work. Clemons is the guest artist on the Kanye West track ‘All Mine’. He has also worked with Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Ty Dolla Sign. Ne-Yo has had two US number one albums and a number one hit with ‘So Sick’.

Donny Osmond has also had a number one hit in the USA with ‘Go Away Little Girl’ in 1971.

“After 3 years and over 40 songs written and narrowed down to my favourite 12, this is more than a compilation of tunes on an album. This record is an integral part of who I am after 6 decades of entertaining,” said Osmond.

The first single from the ‘Start Again’ album is ‘Who’, written by Dalton Diehl, Donald C. Osmond, Marc Sibley, Nathan Cummingham and Seth Reger.

‘Start Again’ will be released in September through BMG.

And what’s that we hear about a Donny and Marie Australian tour in 2022? Stay tuned!

