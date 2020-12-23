Neil Diamond Fans Worldwide Create Viral ‘Sweet Caroline’ - Noise11.com

Hundreds and Neil Diamond fans worldwide have combined for a viral edition of Neil’s classic ‘Sweet Caroline’.

The singalong ran between November 20 and December 4 uploading their go at the track toa Diamond site.

Neil Diamond released ‘Sweet Caroline’ in 1969. The Caroline in the song is Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of John F. Kennedy. Neil had seen a picture of a young Caroline as a child on a horse and it inspired him to write the song. In 2007. He sang the song at her 50th birthday.

‘Sweet Caroline’ reached no 4 in the USA and no 3 in Australia.

