Neil Finn is continuing his homegrown sessions with a new version of his Crowded House classic ‘Better Be Home Soon’ with his sons Elroy and Liam.

Neil is living out of his house in Los Angeles after basing himself in the USA for the Fleetwood Mac world tour.

Last week Neil performed a solo version of David Bowie ‘Heroes’ and another Crowded House gem ‘Distant Sun’.

