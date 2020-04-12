Neil Young and Crazy Horse Debut COVID-19 Inspired ‘Shut It Down 2020’

Neil Young and Crazy Horse has produced a video for his now very appropriate 2019 song ‘Shut It Down’.

The new video has been created to align with the current COVID-19 pandemic with the lyrics becoming quite prophetic given the current times.

The video is directed by Neil’s wife Darryl Hannah. It goes back and forth between performance scenes of Neil and Crazy Horse with images of

The words tell a story of ‘shutting it down’ for the good of the planet. The original song was about climate change. Considering the consequence of COVID-19, the planet is breathing easier as a result of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic hit and the world changed forever, the air is cleaner, rivers are cleaner, animals are becoming more abundant and birds are flocking over city skies … and that’s just in the first month.

The coronavirus has forced action on climate change simply because humans are not interfering with Mother Earth while locked away inside.

Neil says, “a new Version of the song ‘Shut it Down’ has been made as a document of Earth’s reaction to 2020’s historic pandemic.

“In a selfless effort, people around the world are behaving as if they each have the virus.

“To stop human to the human to human spread, people are staying at home.

“To protect their fellow man from the virus’ toxic spread, people are wearing masks when they have to venture out in public to buy food or medical supplies.

“Never before in human history has our planet come together in this way, utilizing modern communications to ensure everyone understands that responsibility to our fellow man and the continuing life of Humanity depends on each persons actions.

“Only selfless human behavior can stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus at this point.

“Ignore the actions of world leaders who are too vain to wear masks. They are not leading. Putting your own vanity away for the good of your fellow man, wear a mask in public to stop the spread.

“You may have the disease and not know it. There are still no meaningful amounts of testing in many countries. Sometimes there are no symptoms. You must act as if you have the virus.

“You could have it.

Stop the Spread. Break the Chain.

love,

be well”.

Here are Neil’s lyrics of 2019, used as Shut It Down 2020.

Have to shut the whole system down

Have to shut the whole system down

People tryin’ to save this earth

From an ugly death

Have to shut the whole system down

People tryin’ to live, working

In a world of meat factories Have to shut the whole system down

All around the planet

There’s a blindness that just can’t see

Have to shut the whole system down

They’re all wearing climate change

As cool as they can be Have to shut the whole system down

Shut it down, shut it down

Shut it down, shut it down Have to shut the whole system down

That’s the only way we can all be free

Have to shut the whole system down

Start again and build it for eternity Have to shut the whole system down

What about the animals?

What about the birds and bees?

Have to shut the whole system down

What about the bookshelves?

What about the history? Have to shut the whole system down

Shut it down, shut it down

Shut it down, shut it down Shut it down, shut it down

Shut it down, shut it down Have to shut the whole system down

When I look at the future

I see hope for you and me

Have to shut the whole system down

Working, working for eternity

Work it now Have to shut the whole system down

When I look at the future

I see hope for you and me

Have to shut the whole system down

Working for eternity Gonna shut the whole system down

Got to shut the whole system down

Got to shut the whole system down

