 Neil Young and Dean Stockwell Collaborated on the Bizarre 1982 Film 'Human Highway' - Noise11.com
Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway

Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway

Neil Young and Dean Stockwell Collaborated on the Bizarre 1982 Film ‘Human Highway’

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2021

in News

‘Human Highway’, Neil Young’s bizarre collaboration with his friend Dean Stockwell, is one of the most bizarre movies you will ever see.

Veteran actor Dean Stockwell died this week in New Mexico at age 85 leaving behind a film legacy dating back to his first movie ‘The Valley of Decision’ in 1945 at age nine.

Stockwell is best known as Al Calavicci in the TV series ‘Quantum Leap’ (1989-1993) but one of his movies to check out is ‘Human Highway’, made with his old friend Neil Young.

Stockwell and Young met in 1969 when they used to hang out together in Topanga Canyon. Stockwell, already an established name in film, decided to drop out of the business. Neil was on his way up having recently broken up with Buffalo Springfield and starting his solo career. They were hippy-buddies.

Stockwell was lured back to movies and stayed one of Young’s best friends. In the early 1970s, Dean Stockwell wrote a screenplay for his unproduced ‘After The Gold Rush’. Young used the title as the name of his next album ‘After The Gold Rush’. His song ‘Southern Man’, off the ‘After The Gold Rush’ album, was inspired by the Stockwell movie plot. Stockwell also designed the cover for Neil Young’s 1977 album ‘American Stars ‘n Bars’, the album featuring ‘Like A Hurricane’.

Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway

Neil Young American Stars n Bars

In 1982 Young and Stockwell collaborated on the screenplay, direction and acted in the movie ‘Human Highway’. For Young fans, the movie is a lost treasure. It paired Devo with Young on a version of ‘Hey Hey My My (Into The Black). It had an incredible cast including Devo, Young, Stockwell and their pal Dennis Hopper. Young played a character called Lionel Switch. The name was a clever play on Young’s obsession with model trains. He is now an 20% owner of Lionel LLC, one of the world’s biggest model train companies.

Devo’s Mark Motherbaugh composed his first soundtrack music for ‘Human Highway’. He has composed hundreds of pieces of film and television including the music for the kid’s TV show ‘Rugrats’ and the movies ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘Last Vegas’.

Young and Stockwell’s, ‘Human Highway’ is often paired with the word ‘bizarre’ and received poor reviews in its day. However, for Neil Young fans it is worth checking out as a tribute to Dean.

Dean Stockwell 5 March 1936 – 7 November 2021.

Neil Young Human Highway Directors Cut

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Set For First USA Top 10 Album With Voyage

In Australia, Europe and the UK, ABBA were the biggest act of the decade. ABBA had six Top 10 albums in Australia including two number ones, five number one albums in the UK and seven number one albums in Sweden but failed to make the Top 10 in the USA.

20 mins ago
Led Zeppelin IV
Led Zeppelin IV Turns 50

Led Zeppelin’s ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ is 50 years old.

22 hours ago
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Makes A Surprise Appearance On Saturday Night Live

Dionne Warwick surprised fans by making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

1 day ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Is Heading To UK No 1

ABBA are setting course for dominance this week as Voyage sails straight towards Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Hates The Perception He Broke Up The Beatles

Sir Paul McCartney hates the misconception that he broke up The Beatles.

2 days ago
Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jethro Tull To Release First Album in 23 Years

In 2022 Jethro Tull will release their first album (not counting the 2003 Christmas album) in 23 years (19 years if you insist on the Christmas album being their last).

3 days ago
SCORPIONS "Peacemaker"
Scorpions Debut New Song Peacemaker

Scorpions have given fans a preview of their 19th studio album ‘Rock Believer’ with a video for the song ‘Peacemaker’.

3 days ago