Neil Young Drops Copyright Case Against Trump - Noise11.com

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Music-News.com on December 9, 2020

Neil Young has voluntarily dismissed his copyright lawsuit against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign officials over the use of his music.

Young accused the campaign managers of playing Rockin’ in the Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk at rallies without obtaining the proper licenses.

Neil Young filed a suit against Trump’s campaign back in August, but the case was dropped on Monday.

The singer/songwriter and Trump have been at war since the outgoing U.S. leader played Rockin’ in the Free World after announcing his intention to run for president in 2015.

Trump played the song again at a 2018 rally and it featured at rallies across America this summer.

Over the summer, 75-year-old Young made his distaste at Trump using his back catalogue known when he tweeted: “This is NOT ok with me.”

After another clip emerged of his track Like a Hurricane playing before Trump took the stage at the base of Mount Rushmore, Young added: “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me.” 

The comment referred to the Indigenous peoples in the area, who were historically forced off the sacred land when gold was discovered in the region.

Comments

