Neil Young Drops More Info On Next Crazy Horse Album - Noise11.com

Neil Young has name-dropped two songs from the upcoming Crazy Horse album ‘Welcome Back’ and ‘Song of the Seasons’.

Young updated fans at his website reporting:

Yes, we are in the barn. The Horse is definitely kickin’. Billy Ralph, Nils and I are enjoying these sessions. It’s been so long without music that everything feels like the first time…… until we look at one another and see that the youngest, Nils, just turned 70. Ralphie Just turned 79, Billy is 78 and I am 75. So this is not our first session and we really know that. But. It has been a while, the pandemic, the capitol under siege. The loser. The lie.

The music lives. We have recorded nine new songs. Some are already to mix or add chorus vocals to, as we love to do. That is probably next. The moon is full. We are about to turn to mixing and post production of these songs. A few linger, saying they could be better played, but we have not listened back to anything. Listening opens the door to post-production and we are still rising with the moon. It’s too soon. Today we will play again.

One song, ‘Welcome Back’, was played last night at sunset, with alpen glow bathing the barn. It is magic. Alpen glow is Daryl’s favorite time. One other song was recorded in Canada solo, but we still did it again and we will listen and decide which one makes the album. ‘Song of the Seasons’ is its name. Of the other seven new songs, today we will feel out which ones to play again. We talk it over, go with the songs that we know we felt heavily while they were going down. We have to review those. That means listening.

Listening impacts your feelings for the song when you next play it, so we have to be careful what we listen to. But not quite yet. No listening yet. While the rising continues, we will feel out what we are about to do. We will know when to stop and listen.

I saw Elliot yesterday in the room with us, as clear as light. That was a great sign.

ROLLING WITH THE CREW!

These sessions are rolling. Our great crew led by Steve Drymalski has set us – the Les Mobile Truck recording us – Niko Bolas of the Volume Dealers at the board. Guy Charboneau is the head man with Les Mobile with assistant engineer Anthony Catalano. The truck is awesome! This recording will sound really cool. We will listen soon.

Frank Gironda of Lookout Management is here with us in additon to our music support crew, with Aldo Sloan carpenter, CW Alkire engineer, CK Vollick – cinematographer and John Hausmann – teleprompter operator and archivist. Honga Im is making our great food, assisted by our wonderful road chef Jess Rice. Further support from Charris and Dulcie Ford is greatly appreciated.

These folks are the best. They support Crazy Horse as we bring you our music, recorded in the best way possible. Crazy Horse wants to thank you and every one of these individuals for their support in this recording – the latest of a long line of Crazy Horse music that began over 50 years ago in 1970. When you hear this record, remember all the folks who put their hearts and souls into this music. You will feel it. love,

be well

neil