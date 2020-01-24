 Neil Young Has Become A US Citizen - Noise11.com
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Has Become A US Citizen

by Music-News.com on January 25, 2020

in News

Neil Young has finally been granted US citizenship.

Neil Young – who is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump – applied for citizenship in order to vote in the 2020 presidential election and is thrilled the process has been completed in time.

Neil shared the news on his website alongside a photo of himself saluting next to a sign which read, “Democrats register to vote here.”

He captioned the picture with American and Canadian flag emojis and wrote: “I’m happy to report I’m in!! Vote your conscience (sic)”

Neil also shared a video on Instagram, in which he waved two mini flags of America and Canada.

In the clip, he sang: “I’m proud to be a Cana-erican.”

The 74-year-old singer revealed in November his citizenship bid had been delayed after he admitted to smoking marijuana.

He wrote on his website: “I want to be a dual citizen and vote.

“When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed.

“Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.

“The problem is defined in an April 19, 2019 addition under Attorney General Sessions. USCIS issued a Policy Alert which includes: ‘An applicant who is involved in certain marijuana related activities may lack GMC (good moral character) if found to have violated federal law, even if such activity is not unlawful under applicable state or foreign laws.’

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named).

“I will keep you posted, but I don’t think I will be able to remain parked here during the proceedings.”
Neil has been a frequent critic of President Trump.

In 2015, after the former ‘Apprentice’ star used Neil’s song ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ during his presidential campaign announcement, the singer claimed he hadn’t been authorised to use the track and endorsed Democratic rival Bernie Sanders.

And last year, the rocker – who is married to Darryl Hannah – criticised the president’s response to the California wildfires after he blamed improper forestry management from the state.

Neil, who lost his home in the fires, wrote on his website: “California is vulnerable–not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think. We are vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it.

“Our temperatures are higher than ever here in our hottest summer on record.

“”California is a paradise for us all. We are sad not to be able to defend it against Mother Nature’s wrath.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
UK Charts: Eminem Scores UK Chart Double

Eminem has scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts.

7 mins ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

Rod Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded not guilty to battery charges relating to an alleged bust-up with a hotel security guard on New Year's Eve.

1 day ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
Eminem Meant To Shock With Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem is unfazed by the heavy criticism he's received for lyrics on his new album Music to Be Murdered By, insisting the songs are made to "shock" listeners into action.

1 day ago
TISM, music news, noise11.com
TISM’s Entire Catalogue Is Now On Spotify

TISM - arguably Australia's most iconic slice of the alternative underground - are on Spotify and Australians aged 35 to 45 are rejoicing!

2 days ago
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Judge Denies Joey Kramer The Right To Perform With Aerosmith At The Grammy Awards

Joey Kramer's has been denied the right to perform with his band Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

2 days ago
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Just Released ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

Here is the new Pearl Jam song 'Dance of the Clairvoyants'.

3 days ago
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith

Aerosmith drummer and co-founder Joey Kramer is suing his band Aerosmith for preventing him from performing with the band.

3 days ago