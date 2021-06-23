Neil Young Is Recording A New Crazy Horse Album - Noise11.com

Neil Young has recruited Crazy Horse back to the studio for another studio album, their first since 2019’s ‘Colorado’.

‘Colorado’ was the first Crazy Horse without Frank ‘Poncho’ Sampedro, who retired to Hawaii in 2014. Sampedro joined Crazy Horse in 1975 for the album ‘Zuma’, replacing original guitarist Danny Whitten, who died of a drug overdose in 1972. Neil Young wrote ‘The Needle and the Damage Done’ about Whitten addiction. Whitten wrote ‘I Don’t Want To Talk About It’, later a hit for Rod Stewart and Everything But The Girl.

In a statement at his website Neil Young posted:

Crazy Horse recording is under way. The Horse is back in the barn now, shaking off the rust. We have the world’s best crew with us for these sessions! Larry Cragg is tending the instruments and amps, while Jeff Pinn maintains amplifiers and the electronics inside them. Bob Rice is caring for the pianos and other keyboards. Paul Davies is handling of Ralph’s drums. It has been a long time since we have been together and more than a few tears have been shed. We are so happy to be back in the barn, a barn built to replace the 1850s barn that had collapsed in exactly the same place, high in the mountains of Colorado! It’s an exact replica of the original, built with Ponderosa pines by Ted Moews and his great crew of artisans. It is magic inside. Mark Humphries is doing our monitors, continuing a near fifty year tradition. Mark notes that this is our “new barn” to replace Plywood Analog on Broken Arrow Ranch, where we did ‘Ragged Glory’, ‘Freedom’ and other albums. These are new times, with new songs and feelings after what our world has been through and continues to face. This music we are making for our souls. It’s like fresh water on a desert. Life is going on.

Neil Young’s Crazy Horse studio albums are:

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969)

After The Goldrush (1970)

Tonight’s The Night (1975)

Zuma (1975)

Rust Never Sleeps (1979)

Re*ac*tor (1981)

Life (1987)

Ragged Glory (1990)

Sleeps With Angels (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Greendale (2003)

Americana (2012)

Psychedelic Pill (2012)

Colorado (2019)

