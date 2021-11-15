 Neil Young Is The Only Person To Perform Paul McCartney’s Original ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Lyrics - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Is The Only Person To Perform Paul McCartney’s Original ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Lyrics

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2021

in News

Paul McCartney has revealed to Howard Stern that his original lyric to ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ was a mistake and that John Lennon had him change it. But then McCartney told Neil Young the story and Young performed the original.

McCartney wrote ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ with the opening lyrics “well she was just 17, never been a beauty queen”.

Paul told Howard Stern that when he presented the song to John Lennon “we both looked at each other and I knew he was going to say that and I knew ‘oh, this is not good’. It wasn’t good. It was a rhyme but it wasn’t good.”

Decades later Paul told Neil Young about the line. Neil then sang the line at a music industry benefit. “Years later I was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Neil Young was there. I told him that story. There was a MusiCares thing, a big benefit in LA and Neil was playing there and he did that song and he used that line”.

Paul McCartney considers ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ the best song he has ever written.

‘I Saw Here Standing There’ was track one side one of the very first album for The Beatles ‘Please Please Me’. The first live recording at the Cavern Club in Liverpool later 1962. It was a slow song then. The version you know was recorded on 11 February 1963 at EMI Recording Studios at 3 Abbey Road, London. The studios were renamed Abbey Road Studios after The Beatles’ Abbey Road album in the 1970s.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Reveals How Joni Mitchell Dumped Him In A Song

Joni Mitchell dumped David Crosby in 1969 in the lyrics to a song.

July 7, 2021
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton Reveals Favourite Beatle And When She Asked Keith Richards to Call Her Mother on Her Birthday

Hillary Clinton is a huge rock music fan and confessed to Howard Stern about her love for The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

December 6, 2019
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes Reform and Play Their Entire Debut Album Live

The Black Crowes have played their first show since announcing their reunion just hours earlier on the Howard Stern Show.

November 12, 2019
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Explains Why He Was Edited Out of Woodstock Movie

Neil Young has told Howard Stern the story about how is pissed off a camera-man at Woodstock 50 years ago so to piss him off they edited him out of his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young performance and edited his name out of the band title.

August 15, 2019
Paul McCartney Egypt Station
Its Paul McCartney vs Eminem In The UK This Week

Sir Paul McCartney is taking on Eminem for the Number 1 spot on this week's Official Albums Chart.

September 11, 2018
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Tells Howard Stern John Lennon Broke Up The Beatles

Paul McCartney was a guest on the Howard Stern radio show in New York last week and set the blame on The Beatles break-up with John Lennon.

September 10, 2018
AC/DC 2014 Band Photo With Stevie Young
AC/DC Joke About Phil Rudd With Howard Stern

Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC joked about Phil Rudd’s recent run-in with the law on the Howard Stern show.

November 20, 2014