Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt Producer Elliot Mazer Dead at 79 - Noise11.com

Neil Mazer, the guy who produced a number of albums for Neil Young including ‘Tonight’s The Night’, ‘Time Fades Away’ and ‘Harvest’, Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Silk Purse’ and albums for Janis Joplin, Gordon Lightfoot and David Soul, has died at 79.
Elliot’s daughter Allison says her father’s death was the result of a heart attack.
Mazer had a history with Neil Young from 1972’s ‘Harvest’ through to 1983’s ‘Everybody’s Rocking’. He also produced the ‘Homegrown’ album recorded in the 1970s but only released in 2020.
Elliot Mazer is credited on the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young archival released CSNY 1974 , Bob Dylan’s archives release ‘The Basement Tapes’ as well as for remixes for titles from Frank Sinatra, Santana and The Who.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook