Neil Young Premieres Unreleased Version of ‘Powderfinger’ - Noise11.com

Neil has uploaded a previously unreleased version of the ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ classic ‘Powderfinger.

The new Powderfinger will be included on a Neil Young 10disc box set ‘Neil Young Archives Volume II’.

Young’s ‘Powderfinger’ was originally released in 1979. Australian band Powderfinger used the song title for their name.

An earlier version of ‘Powderfinger’ was recorded for the mid-70s album ‘Chrome Dreams’. Young had given the song to Lynyrd Skynyrd who had planned to record the song for their next album. However, Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd was killed in a plane crash in 1977 and the band never recorded the song. Young then released his electric version as the opening track for Side 2 of the 1979 ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ album.

Another version was more recently included on the 2017 archive release ‘Hitchhiker’.

