Neil Young Reveals More From The Archives

Neil Young will release two more live albums from his archives and the second volume of The Archives box set.

‘The Archives Vol. 1 1963-1972’ was released in 2009. When I asked Neil’s manager Elliot Roberts when the box sets would catch up to real time his response was “never in our lifetime”.

On November 6, ‘Return To Greendale’, recorded in Toronto in 2003 will be released as well as the Archives Volume 2 box set documenting 1973 to 1978.

Neil says, “we do have a lot of things being made ready for release here for you right now. Two Crazy Horse classics – ‘Way Down in the Rust Bucket’ on Dec 6, ‘Return to Greendale’ on November 6, and NYA Volume 2 on that same day – Nov 6 as well.

“NYA will be the place to get Volume 2. Pre-orders will be announced soon. All the NYA Volume 2 info will be coming right here very soon”.

Neil Young setlist, Toronto, 4 September, 2003

Greendale

Falling From Above

Double E

Devil’s Sidewalk

Leave the Driving

Carmichael

Bandit

Grandpa’s Interview

Bringin’ Down Dinner

Sun Green

Be the Rain

Encore:

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Sedan Delivery

Down by the River

Powderfinger

Prisoners of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Encore 2:

Cinnamon Girl

Fuckin’ Up

On December 6, Neil will release the film ‘Down in the Rust Bucket’, a club show with Crazy Horse from 13 November 1990.

Neil Young setlist 13 November 1990 Santa Cruz

Set 1:

Country Home

Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze

Love to Burn

Days That Used to Be

Bite the Bullet

Cinnamon Girl

Set 2:

Farmer John

Cowgirl in the Sand

Over and Over

Danger Bird

Don’t Cry No Tears

Sedan Delivery

Roll Another Number (For the Road)

Fuckin’ Up

Set 3:

T-Bone

Homegrown

Mansion on the Hill

Like a Hurricane

Love and Only Love

Encore:

Cortez the Killer

After all that the next release will be The Timeless Orpheum, recorded 28 January, 2019 in Minneapolis.

Neil says, “a project called “The Timeless Orpheum” has been taking my time. It is a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together. It will premiere right here in the Hearse Theater – for subscribers only, before it is offered elsewhere. We have had a wonderful time making this movie and it will be exciting for us to see how you like it. After it is introduced here at NYA for a few weeks, it will be offered in general release. Maybe in blu ray, which is the highest quality product for movies, much better than streaming because the sound and picture are much more clear. We live in the streaming world now and quality is for the few who seek it. We will always have it for you here at NYA”.

Neil Young, 28 January 2019, Minneapolis, Setlist

The Last Trip to Tulsa

Mansion on the Hill

The Needle and the Damage Done

Comes a Time

I Am a Child

Old King

Green Is Blue

Journey Through the Past

Eternity

One of These Days

See the Sky About to Rain

Broken Arrow

Like a Hurricane

Thrasher

Ohio

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Harvest Moon

Out on the Weekend

Heart of Gold

Encore:

Tumbleweed

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments