Neil Young Reveals More From The Archives

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2020

Neil Young will release two more live albums from his archives and the second volume of The Archives box set.

‘The Archives Vol. 1 1963-1972’ was released in 2009. When I asked Neil’s manager Elliot Roberts when the box sets would catch up to real time his response was “never in our lifetime”.

On November 6, ‘Return To Greendale’, recorded in Toronto in 2003 will be released as well as the Archives Volume 2 box set documenting 1973 to 1978.

Neil says, “we do have a lot of things being made ready for release here for you right now. Two Crazy Horse classics – ‘Way Down in the Rust Bucket’ on Dec 6, ‘Return to Greendale’ on November 6, and NYA Volume 2 on that same day – Nov 6 as well.
“NYA will be the place to get Volume 2. Pre-orders will be announced soon. All the NYA Volume 2 info will be coming right here very soon”.
Neil Young setlist, Toronto, 4 September, 2003

Greendale
Falling From Above
Double E
Devil’s Sidewalk
Leave the Driving
Carmichael
Bandit
Grandpa’s Interview
Bringin’ Down Dinner
Sun Green
Be the Rain

Encore:
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Sedan Delivery
Down by the River
Powderfinger
Prisoners of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Encore 2:
Cinnamon Girl
Fuckin’ Up

On December 6, Neil will release the film ‘Down in the Rust Bucket’, a club show with Crazy Horse from 13 November 1990.

Neil Young setlist 13 November 1990 Santa Cruz

Set 1:
Country Home
Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze
Love to Burn
Days That Used to Be
Bite the Bullet
Cinnamon Girl

Set 2:
Farmer John
Cowgirl in the Sand
Over and Over
Danger Bird
Don’t Cry No Tears
Sedan Delivery
Roll Another Number (For the Road)
Fuckin’ Up

Set 3:
T-Bone
Homegrown
Mansion on the Hill
Like a Hurricane
Love and Only Love

Encore:
Cortez the Killer

After all that the next release will be The Timeless Orpheum, recorded 28 January, 2019 in Minneapolis.

Neil says, “a project called “The Timeless Orpheum” has been taking my time. It is a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together. It will premiere right here in the Hearse Theater – for subscribers only, before it is offered elsewhere. We have had a wonderful time making this movie and it will be exciting for us to see how you like it. After it is introduced here at NYA for a few weeks, it will be offered in general release. Maybe in blu ray, which is the highest quality product for movies, much better than streaming because the sound and picture are much more clear. We live in the streaming world now and quality is for the few who seek it. We will always have it for you here at NYA”.
Neil Young, 28 January 2019, Minneapolis, Setlist

The Last Trip to Tulsa
Mansion on the Hill
The Needle and the Damage Done
Comes a Time
I Am a Child
Old King
Green Is Blue
Journey Through the Past
Eternity
One of These Days
See the Sky About to Rain
Broken Arrow
Like a Hurricane
Thrasher
Ohio
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
Harvest Moon
Out on the Weekend
Heart of Gold

Encore:
Tumbleweed



