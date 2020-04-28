 Neil Young ‘Road of Plenty’ Album Features Charley Drayton As A Bass Player - Noise11.com
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young ‘Road of Plenty’ Album Features Charley Drayton As A Bass Player

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2020

in News

Neil Young has announced another archive called ‘Road of Plenty’ and Charley Drayton is the bass player on the record.

Drayton is best known as drummer, most recently touring Australia with Cold Chisel. Charley was a one-time member of Divinyls and husband of Chrissy Amphlett.

Charley has played on albums by Paul Simon, Fiona Apple, The Cult and toured and recorded with Keith Richards.

Neil says “‘ROAD OF PLENTY’ is a song with a long history, finally morphing into ‘Eldorado’ on the album ‘Freedom’ back in 1990. I tried it out with Buffalo Springfield in 1986 and it was my fault we didn’t get together at that time and have a reunion. tour and album. I don’t even know why. It was my own fault. I should have done it. Apparently I was distracted by other things at the time. Life was moving fast, perhaps a bit too fast for me to see.

“‘Road of Plenty’ lived on with Crazy Horse on the road in a 1986 tour. We have a monster take of it! With the VOLUME DEALERS working again, Niko Bolas has mixed a real masterpiece! How this song escaped is hard for me to believe. . . .

“There is a ROAD OF PLENTY album coming in 2021 and it includes that magical night in Minneapolis where the Horse nailed the song. Also included are unreleased rarities from that period, including a 17 minute studio version of ’60-0’ with the Bluenotes and the original studio take of ‘Fuckin Up’ – recorded at the Hit Factory in NYC with Poncho, Charley Drayton (bass) and Steve Jordan.

“During the rehearsals for that SNL show, we recorded some amazing music at the Hit Factory in NYC, all of which is in ROAD OF PLENTY.

“Moving around a lot during that time, I was restless and it shows in this music. Niko and I (THE VOLUME DEALERS) have been working on this project now for a while and I think it will be a highlight of 2021. . . . ROAD OF PLENTY, another album to look forward to here at the Archives!

“Hang in there folks, we will get through this all together if we are meant to. Life will never be the same and that’s not all bad. Look at what we will have . . .

“Love one another and be true to our beautiful EARTH. The future is ours to save”.

Young will also release the live DVD ‘Rust Bucket’. Complete record and film coming to you soon from NYA and Reprise. Preview it here every Friday, one song at a time!’

RUST BUCKET complete film and double album will be released on Reprise and NYA later this year.

