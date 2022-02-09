 Neil Young Tells Spotify Staff To “Get Out” - Noise11.com
Neil Young. image by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Tells Spotify Staff To “Get Out”

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Neil Young has told Spotify staff they should quit their job or risk losing their soul.

In a post at his website Young said, “To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings.
Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers – not art, not creativity”.

As for musicians he expaned on his comments of last week saying, “To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art.

Young pulled all of his music off Spotify last week over the company’s refusal to remove the podcasts of racist antivaxxer Joe Rogan. His friends Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Nils Lofgren and Joni Mitchell also removed their content from the streaming platform.

India.Arie also left the platform this week following Rogan’s continued racist use of the N word in his podcasts. Spotify has since removed over 70 offensive Rogan podcast.

Spotify shares dropped another 3.26% in trading today. The company is now down 32.04% since the beginning of 2022.

