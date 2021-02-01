Neil Young To Debut Album Of Unreleased 80s Trans Band Songs - Noise11.com

Neil Young has revealed he is working on an album to be called ‘Johnny’s Island’, a collection of unreleased songs from the 1980s featuring the band he used for ‘Trans’.

1982’s ‘Trans’ was Young’s 12th solo album. ‘Trams’ was a departure for Young. It was mainly an electronic album influences by Kratfwerk and Devo. He toured the album in Europe and released a home video titled ‘Neil Young in Berlin’. While the video never made it to DVD it was streaming this weekend on Neil’s website.

‘Johnny’s Island’ was recorded in Hawaii in May of 1982 and was meant to be Young’s first album for Geffen Records. David Geffen rejected it and it has remained unreleased until now. “ I offered that to Geffen just before Trans. It was a tropical thing all about sailing, ancient civilisations, islands and water. Actually two or three songs ended up on Trans”.

Known ‘Johnny’s Island’ songs include ‘Little Thing Called Love’, ‘Hold On To Your Love’, ‘Like An Inca’, ‘If You Got Love’, ‘Raining In Paradise’, ‘Soul of a Woman’, ‘Big Pearl’ and ‘Bad News’. Other songs called ‘Johnny’, ‘Island In The Sun’ and ‘Love Hotel’ are expected to be on ‘Johnny’s Island’.

“Like An Inca”, “Hold On To Your Love”, and “Little Thing Called Love” were recycled into ‘Trans’.

Young has not revealed a release date for ‘Johnny’s Island’ at this stage. His next archive release ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ will be released in February, 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments