New Abba Music Now Due 2 ½ Years After First Being Announced

Abba fans will have to wait until at least September 2020 for the new music they were expecting in 2018.

Abba’s Benny Andersson told ABBAtalk “they’re coming. They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after summer. But I can only guess because I’m not really sure.

However he fell short of promising a 2020 release. “One can’t promise anything but if I were to decide myself, I would say September”.

He added, “I can’t make that decision alone. But that’s what we’re aiming for”.

😲 New #ABBA songs in September 2020? 😍 “That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Benny 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LmFTBoYVJi — ABBAtalk (@abbatalk) February 1, 2020

On 27 April, 2018 it was confirmed that new Abba songs were on the way. September 2020 will be two and a half years since that announcement was made. By comparison in that same length of time in the 70s Abba released three albums ‘Abba’, ‘Arrival’ and ‘Abba the Album’ and released 15 singles in that time.

