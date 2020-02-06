New Amoeba Records Lacks Music Stars At Hollywood Blvd Address

Amoeba Records is moving from Sunset Blvd to Hollywood Blvd.

The iconic record store is leaving its home since 2001 on Sunset Blvd location for a new home at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. The old site will be demolished to make way for an apartment building.

The original Amoeba Records opened in San Francisco in 1990.

Bandleader Tex Beneke, who sang on the original ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’ and conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein are the only two music stars with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside the new address for Amoeba Records in West Hollywood.

As well as Beneke and Bernstein, the other nine stars at 6200 Hollywood Blvd come from radio, television and movies. The list includes Jan Clayton, Harry Friedman, Gordon Hollingshead, Terence Howard, Rochelle Hudson, Judith Light, Herbert Marshall, John Nesmith, Pat Sajak.

