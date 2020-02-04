New Bon Scott Book Features Recollections From Bon’s Famous Friends

The new Bon Scott book ‘A Rockin’ Rollin’ Man: Bon Scott Remembers’ features stories from Scott’s famous friends.

The book has stories about Bon from Tony Platt (engineer of ‘Highway to Hell’ and ‘Back in Black’), Simon Wright (AC/DC drummer: 1983-1989), KK Downing (ex-Judas Priest guitarist), Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy guitarist), Bun E. Carlos (ex-Cheap Trick drummer), Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks singer), and Phil Anselmo (Pantera singer) and others.

Cheap Trick’s Bun E. Carlos recalls a freespirited Bon Scott. “We saw them later that summer in Germany [on September 1, 1979, at Zeppelinfeld in Nurnberg] with the Who. There’s a picture of me, Robin, and Bon shooting pool in the hotel bar on a day off somewhere. The morning after the gig, me and Robin went down to the restaurant to eat, and Bon was sitting there, and said, “Join me!” – he took his arm and cleared the table, and knocked everything on the floor! The waitress wanted to kill him, of course, because it was Germany,” he writes.

Blaine Cartwright of Nashville Pussy recalls the first time he saw AC/DC. “People in America first saw them on The Midnight Special back in 1978 – when Ted Nugent hosted. People didn’t know who they were. The Midnight Special came on Friday night, and when we all got on the school bus on Monday, we were talking about The Midnight Special, and we were talking about the band AC/DC. I had actually put a cassette recorder up to the TV – the old school ones, like an open-air recorder that you talk into – and taped AC/DC. It was so good”.

‘A Rockin’ Rollin’ Man: Bon Scott Remembers’ was compiled by Greg Plato to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Bon Scott. Plato is a New York based writer and journalist whose work has appeared in Songfacts, Vintage Guitar Magazine, and Consequence of Sound.

Get the book from Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1651980632

