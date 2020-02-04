 New Bon Scott Book Features Recollections From Bon’s Famous Friends - Noise11.com
Bon Scott Remembered by Greg Prato

New Bon Scott Book Features Recollections From Bon’s Famous Friends

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2020

in News

The new Bon Scott book ‘A Rockin’ Rollin’ Man: Bon Scott Remembers’ features stories from Scott’s famous friends.

The book has stories about Bon from Tony Platt (engineer of ‘Highway to Hell’ and ‘Back in Black’), Simon Wright (AC/DC drummer: 1983-1989), KK Downing (ex-Judas Priest guitarist), Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy guitarist), Bun E. Carlos (ex-Cheap Trick drummer), Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks singer), and Phil Anselmo (Pantera singer) and others.

Cheap Trick’s Bun E. Carlos recalls a freespirited Bon Scott. “We saw them later that summer in Germany [on September 1, 1979, at Zeppelinfeld in Nurnberg] with the Who. There’s a picture of me, Robin, and Bon shooting pool in the hotel bar on a day off somewhere. The morning after the gig, me and Robin went down to the restaurant to eat, and Bon was sitting there, and said, “Join me!” – he took his arm and cleared the table, and knocked everything on the floor! The waitress wanted to kill him, of course, because it was Germany,” he writes.

Blaine Cartwright of Nashville Pussy recalls the first time he saw AC/DC. “People in America first saw them on The Midnight Special back in 1978 – when Ted Nugent hosted. People didn’t know who they were. The Midnight Special came on Friday night, and when we all got on the school bus on Monday, we were talking about The Midnight Special, and we were talking about the band AC/DC. I had actually put a cassette recorder up to the TV – the old school ones, like an open-air recorder that you talk into – and taped AC/DC. It was so good”.

‘A Rockin’ Rollin’ Man: Bon Scott Remembers’ was compiled by Greg Plato to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Bon Scott. Plato is a New York based writer and journalist whose work has appeared in Songfacts, Vintage Guitar Magazine, and Consequence of Sound.

Get the book from Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1651980632

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano
Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano Present A Wonderful One Off In Melbourne

Every once in a while a show happens on a punt. Sometimes it is all about a good idea and the right timing. Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano sounds like a longshot put it hit the bull-eye.

33 mins ago
Abba
New Abba Music Now Due 2 ½ Years After First Being Announced

Abba fans will have to wait until at least September 2020 for the new music they were expecting in 2018.

23 hours ago
David Bowie and Ivan Kral
Ivan Kral of Patti Smith Band Dies Aged 71

Patti Smith Band member Ivan Kral has died at the age of 71.

23 hours ago
Nick Mason
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Release Live Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will release a live album of his ‘Saucerful of Secrets’ show.

1 day ago
Rose Tattoo Outlaws
Rose Tattoo Have Recorded Three Rare and Unreleased 70s Songs For New Album

Angry Anderson has resurrected two rare and unreleased Rose Tattoo songs from the 70s for inclusion on the band’s new album ‘Outlaws’.

1 day ago
Elton John starts Rochford Winery show in 40 degree heat
Elton John Rochford Winery Show Shut Down After Torrential Rain

Crowded House said it best with their song about Melbourne weather ‘Four Seasons In One Day’. Elton John experienced just that with his Rochford Winery A Day On The Green show when torrential rain brought an end to the show.

4 days ago
The Beatles Let It Be
The Beatles Apple Rooftop Concert Was 51 Years Ago This Week

51 years ago this week, The Beatles performed their final concert. The Beatles Apple Rooftop concert was filmed for what was originally the Get Back project but eventually became the ‘Let It Be’ film.

4 days ago