 New Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman” Video Released To Mark 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Helen Reddy at Noise11.com in Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

New Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman” Video Released To Mark 50th Anniversary

by Music-News.com on March 2, 2022

in News

Helen Reddy’s iconic classic hit ‘I Am Woman’ will turn 50 in May. A new lyric video has been released to mark the anniversary.

Also the new artwork for the song is on display in Venice, California. The custom mural gives visitors an opportunity to create shareable moments and amplify their own stories from the “mural wall” located at 1239 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The mural is live now and will be on display for several weeks. . Designed by Sara Serna and painted by Marcine Franckowiak, the colorfully vibrant 12’x10′ wallscape depicts the I AM WOMAN artwork.

The first version of ‘I Am Woman’ appeared as an album track on Helen’s debut album ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ in 1971. The re-recorded hit version was released as a single in May 1972. Helen co-wrote the song with Ray Burton of Ayers Rock and Leo de Castro and Friends fame.

Burton also co-wrote the song ‘Best Friend’ on Helen’s debut album. The song was performed in ‘Airport 1975’ by Helen who played the nun Sister Ruth. Sister Ruth sang the song to a passenger played by Linda Blair. A pisstake of the scene is seen in the Leslie Nielsen movie ‘Flying High’.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA
WTF? Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA Goes Country

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA has gone country, complete with shirt, boots and hat, to pay tribute to his friend Tomas Ledin for his 70th birthday.

1 day ago
Neil Diamond photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Diamond Sells Song Catalogue and Master Recordings To Universal

Neil Diamond is the latest artist to sell off the family assets with Universal acquiring his publishing and recordings.

1 day ago
Paul Capsis as The Acid Queen in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy - photo by Jeff Busby
Final Melbourne Tommy Performance Cancelled Due To Covid

The final performance for Victorian Opera's The Who's Tommy has been cancelled due to Covid in the crew.

1 day ago
John Lennon Imagine
Morris, Shorrock, Matthews, Jones and Balbi To Celebrate 50 Years of Imagine

With John Lennon’s classic ‘Imagine’ now past its 50 years mark, Russell Morris, Glenn Shorrock, Wendy Matthews, Jack Jones and Steve Balbi will celebrate the release with performances in Sydney and Melbourne.

2 days ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums: Midnight Oil ‘Resist’ Debuts At No 1

The thirteenth studio album for Midnight Oil called "Resist" becomes their sixth No.1 Album in Australia this week.

3 days ago
Elvis Costello, ADOTG, Photo By Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Elvis Costello Joins Elton John On The Radio

Elvis Costello joins Elton John's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1 this weekend to discuss his new album 'The Boy Named If'. He tells Elton about recording the album remotely from his fellow band members, making a conscious effort not to become "complacent", his tour plans for this year and more.

3 days ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
Montaigne Has A Song With Talking Heads’ David Byrne

Talking Heads legend David Byrne is collaborating with Australia’s Montaigne on her new song ‘Always Be You’.

5 days ago