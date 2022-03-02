New Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman” Video Released To Mark 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Helen Reddy’s iconic classic hit ‘I Am Woman’ will turn 50 in May. A new lyric video has been released to mark the anniversary.

Also the new artwork for the song is on display in Venice, California. The custom mural gives visitors an opportunity to create shareable moments and amplify their own stories from the “mural wall” located at 1239 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The mural is live now and will be on display for several weeks. . Designed by Sara Serna and painted by Marcine Franckowiak, the colorfully vibrant 12’x10′ wallscape depicts the I AM WOMAN artwork.

The first version of ‘I Am Woman’ appeared as an album track on Helen’s debut album ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ in 1971. The re-recorded hit version was released as a single in May 1972. Helen co-wrote the song with Ray Burton of Ayers Rock and Leo de Castro and Friends fame.

Burton also co-wrote the song ‘Best Friend’ on Helen’s debut album. The song was performed in ‘Airport 1975’ by Helen who played the nun Sister Ruth. Sister Ruth sang the song to a passenger played by Linda Blair. A pisstake of the scene is seen in the Leslie Nielsen movie ‘Flying High’.

