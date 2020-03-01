 New Lady Gaga 'Stupid Love' On Track For UK No 1 - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

New Lady Gaga ‘Stupid Love’ On Track For UK No 1

by Music-News.com on March 2, 2020

The new Official Chart: First Look, on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Lady Gaga’s comeback song Stupid Love is battling for the UK’s Official Number 1 this week. The lead single from the Oscar winner’s upcoming sixth album (possibly titled Chromatica) is at Number 2 on today’s Official Chart: First Look.

Stupid Love is just shy of 1,200 chart sales behind the Number 1 spot, currently occupied by The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights after two days of downloads and streams. The Weeknd has the edge on streaming, with Gaga ahead on downloads. Stupid Love is on track to become Lady Gaga’s 13th UK Top 10 single.

Physical by Dua Lipa is on track to become her eight UK Top 10 hit, up five slots at Number 9, and US rapper Doja Cat could claim her first UK Top 10 single on Friday with Say So, up nine places midweek at Number 10.

Becky Hill’s first Top 40 single as a lead artist Better Off Without You featuring Shift K3y is set to climb further this week, up even to Number 16.

