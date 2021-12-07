New Mick Thomas Dates - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission was another band forced to postpone dates during Covid.
Mick has new dates rescheduled and a few extras with his old band Weddings, Parties, Anything.
MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION PLAY CHRISTMAS IN MELBOURNE
Thu 23 December – Memo Music Club, St Kilda – w/ special guests Folk Bitch Trio
Fri 24 December – Brunswick Ballroom – w/ special guests Stella Farnan Band
MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION OUT OF THE BLOCKS AT CARAVAN MUSIC CLUB NEW YEARS DAY
Sat 1 January 2022! – Archies Creek Hotel – 89-91 Archies Creek Rd, Archies Creek VIC 3995 – w/ special guests Cool Sounds and Brooke Taylor & the Poison Spitting Gin Queens and MC Jon Von Goes. 3PM start!
MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION OUT AND ABOUT NATIONAL TOUR 2022
Fri 11 Feb – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Sat 12 Feb – Volta Arts & Culture, Ballarat Central VIC
Sun 13 Feb – Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon VIC
Mon 18 April – Bluesfest, Byron Events Farm, NSW
Fri 29 April – Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba QLD
Sat 30 April – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD
Sun 1 May – Lefty’s Music Hall, Petrie Terrace QLD
Thur 5 May – Lizottes, 31 Morehead St, Lambton NSW
Fri 6 May – Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW
Sat 7 May – Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW
Sun 8 May – Smiths Alternative, Canberra ACT
Thur 19 May – The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Thebarton SA
Fri 20 May – The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Thebarton SA
Sat 21 May – Navy Club, Fremantle WA
Sun 22 May – The Oxford Hotel, Leederville, Perth WA SOLD OUT
Fri 27 May – The Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston TAS
Sat 28 May – The Republic, North Hobart TAS
Sun 29 May – The Cannery, Cygnet TAS
and in amongst all that, Mick and his old muckers Weddings, Parties, Anything are back in the ring for another swing, at Riverboats, Port Fairy and Bluesfest:
*19/2/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play Riverboats Festival, Echuca, Vic
*12/3/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play the Port Fairy Folk Festival, Vic
*13/3/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play the Port Fairy Folk Festival, Vic
*17/4/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play Bluesfest 2022
