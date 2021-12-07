New Mick Thomas Dates - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission was another band forced to postpone dates during Covid.

Mick has new dates rescheduled and a few extras with his old band Weddings, Parties, Anything.

MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION PLAY CHRISTMAS IN MELBOURNE

Thu 23 December – Memo Music Club, St Kilda – w/ special guests Folk Bitch Trio

Fri 24 December – Brunswick Ballroom – w/ special guests Stella Farnan Band

MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION OUT OF THE BLOCKS AT CARAVAN MUSIC CLUB NEW YEARS DAY

Sat 1 January 2022! – Archies Creek Hotel – 89-91 Archies Creek Rd, Archies Creek VIC 3995 – w/ special guests Cool Sounds and Brooke Taylor & the Poison Spitting Gin Queens and MC Jon Von Goes. 3PM start!

MICK THOMAS’ ROVING COMMISSION OUT AND ABOUT NATIONAL TOUR 2022

Fri 11 Feb – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Sat 12 Feb – Volta Arts & Culture, Ballarat Central VIC

Sun 13 Feb – Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon VIC

Mon 18 April – Bluesfest, Byron Events Farm, NSW

Fri 29 April – Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba QLD

Sat 30 April – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD

Sun 1 May – Lefty’s Music Hall, Petrie Terrace QLD

Thur 5 May – Lizottes, 31 Morehead St, Lambton NSW

Fri 6 May – Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW

Sat 7 May – Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW

Sun 8 May – Smiths Alternative, Canberra ACT

Thur 19 May – The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Thebarton SA

Fri 20 May – The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Thebarton SA

Sat 21 May – Navy Club, Fremantle WA

Sun 22 May – The Oxford Hotel, Leederville, Perth WA SOLD OUT

Fri 27 May – The Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston TAS

Sat 28 May – The Republic, North Hobart TAS

Sun 29 May – The Cannery, Cygnet TAS

and in amongst all that, Mick and his old muckers Weddings, Parties, Anything are back in the ring for another swing, at Riverboats, Port Fairy and Bluesfest:

*19/2/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play Riverboats Festival, Echuca, Vic

*12/3/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play the Port Fairy Folk Festival, Vic

*13/3/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play the Port Fairy Folk Festival, Vic

*17/4/2022 – Weddings, Parties, Anything play Bluesfest 2022

