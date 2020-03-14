 New Order Forum Melbourne Show Cancelled - Noise11.com
New Order

New Order

New Order Forum Melbourne Show Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

New Order will no longer perform at the Forum in Melbourne on Sunday 15 March citing “exceptional times” for the cancellation.

Here is the official statement:

It is with great regret that this show is now cancelled for this Sunday night 15 March at Forum Melbourne.

New Order has made an announcement about their shows this weekend in Melbourne:

“After long deliberation and with great reluctance, we have decided to cancel our second show in Melbourne. It’s not a decision taken lightly and we do not cancel shows but these are exceptional times. We apologise wholeheartedly to all our loyal fans who rushed out to buy tickets for the Forum show. ”

Refunds for the Forum Melbourne show will be available from the point of purchase. Ticketmaster will be in contact with all ticket holders.

New Order, Chugg Entertainment, Penny Drop and Frontier Touring thank fans for their patience and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.

