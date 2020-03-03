 New Order To Play A Final Australian Show At The Intimate Forum - Noise11.com
New Order

New Order

New Order To Play A Final Australian Show At The Intimate Forum

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2020

in News

New Order have added one final show to their Australian tour, ending off in the intimacy of Melbourne’s Forum.

With 11,000 fans gathering the night before at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 14 March, New Order will farewell Australia in the 2000 capacity Forum.

New Order last played in Australia for Vivid Live in 2016.

The setlist for their most recently show in Miami 18 January was:

Regret (from Republic, 1993)
Age of Consent (from Power, Corruption & Lies, 1983)
Disorder (from Joy Division, Unknown Pleasures,
Turn My Way (from Get Ready, 2001)
Your Silent Face (from Power, Corruption & Lies, 1983)
Tutti Frutti (from Music Complete, 2015)
World (from Republic, 1993)
Subculture (from Low-Life, 1985)
Bizarre Love Triangle (from Brotherhood, 1986)
Guilt Is a Useless Emotion (from Waiting For The Sirens Call, 2005)
The Perfect Kiss (from Low-Life, 1985)
Plastic (from Music Complete, 2015)
True Faith (from Substance 1987, 1987)
Blue Monday (from Substance 1987, 1987)
Temptation (from Substance 1987, 1987)

Encore:
Atmosphere (Joy Division single, 1980)
Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division single, 1980)

New Order Australian dates

11 March, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
14 March, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
15 March, Melbourne, Forum

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eskimo Joe A Song Is A City
Eskimo Joe Prep ‘A Song Is A City’ Reissue

Eskimo Joe’s second album ‘A Song Is A City’ is their next release to be given a make-over.

21 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Liam Gallagher Sees An Oasis Reunion Happening Soon

Liam Gallagher is eager to see Oasis reunite. Liam has suggested Noel won't be able to keep rejecting lucrative offers to get the group back together.

1 day ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
New Lady Gaga ‘Stupid Love’ On Track For UK No 1

The new Official Chart: First Look, on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

1 day ago
Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Contemplate Almost 40 Years Together

Pet Shop Boys, comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, have never lost the "fun" aspect of making music and consider themselves "quite lucky" that they haven't had to endure a "more difficult" relationship like other artists have.

1 day ago
Ric Ocasek
Paulina Porizkova Left Out Of Ric Ocasek Will

Former supermodel Paulina Porizkova has branded her omission from her late husband Ric Ocasek's will an act of "betrayal".

1 day ago
Flavor Flav: Photo Damien Loverso
Flavor Flav Distances Himself From Bernie Sanders Public Enemy Campaign

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

1 day ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Jon Bon Jovi and that Prince Harry Collaboration

Jon Bon Jovi thought his Prince Harry concept was going to collapse when Harry left the Royal Family.

2 days ago