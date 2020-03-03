New Order To Play A Final Australian Show At The Intimate Forum

New Order have added one final show to their Australian tour, ending off in the intimacy of Melbourne’s Forum.

With 11,000 fans gathering the night before at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 14 March, New Order will farewell Australia in the 2000 capacity Forum.

New Order last played in Australia for Vivid Live in 2016.

The setlist for their most recently show in Miami 18 January was:

Regret (from Republic, 1993)

Age of Consent (from Power, Corruption & Lies, 1983)

Disorder (from Joy Division, Unknown Pleasures,

Turn My Way (from Get Ready, 2001)

Your Silent Face (from Power, Corruption & Lies, 1983)

Tutti Frutti (from Music Complete, 2015)

World (from Republic, 1993)

Subculture (from Low-Life, 1985)

Bizarre Love Triangle (from Brotherhood, 1986)

Guilt Is a Useless Emotion (from Waiting For The Sirens Call, 2005)

The Perfect Kiss (from Low-Life, 1985)

Plastic (from Music Complete, 2015)

True Faith (from Substance 1987, 1987)

Blue Monday (from Substance 1987, 1987)

Temptation (from Substance 1987, 1987)

Encore:

Atmosphere (Joy Division single, 1980)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division single, 1980)

New Order Australian dates

11 March, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

14 March, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

15 March, Melbourne, Forum

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments