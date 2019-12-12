New Releases for 13 December 2019

Major new titles coming this week from: Harry Styles, Stone Sour (live), Stormzy, Blake Shelton (GH), Lil’ Durk, Dirty Projectors, The Go-Between (Boxset), Furnace & the Fundamentals and Akon.

New releases for the week of the 13th of December. All track/singles below are Downloads (DL) unless otherwise stated:

SONY:

Albums;

Fine Line – Harry Styles (Columbia/Sony Int.) (DL/CD/DlxCD/2xVinyl/2xCoke Green Vinyl/2xJB Exclusive Vinyl)

Fear Inoculum (Expanded Book Edition) – Tool (Sony Int.) (CD)

Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno – Stone Sour (CVUK Music) (CD/2xVinyl)

Universe – A New Tomorrow (Frontiers) (CD)

Native Soul – Edge of Forever (Frontiers) (CD)

Radiocarbon – House of Shakira (Frontiers) (CD)

Lovekillers feat. Tony Harnell – Lovekillers feat. Tony Harnell (Frontiers) (CD)

Keep it Alive – Praying Mantis (Frontiers) (CD+DVD)

Brave Tin World – The Murder of My Sweet (Frontiers) (CD)

Case Stidy 01 – Daniel Caeser (Golden Child) (CD/Vinyl)

Macro – Jinjer (Napalm) (CD)

The Sound of Scars – Life of Agony (Napalm) (CD)

Rebel Extravaganza (20th Ann. Ed., Remastered) – Satyricon (Napalm) (CD)

Western Stars – Songs from the Film – Bruce Springsteen (Columbia) (2xVinyl)

Songs for Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts – Jimi Hendrix (Columbia) (8xVinyl)

The Later Years (1987 to 2019) – Pink Floyd (Columbia) (DL/CD+Vinyl+DVD/BR Box Set)

Land & Sea x Four Feet in the Forest – Ziggy Alberts (Commonfolk Records) (2xVinyl)

The Dark Pool – Thornhill (UNFD) (Vinyl)

Bubba (Explicit) – Kaytranda (RCA) (DL)

High Highs and Low Lows (Explicit / Deluxe Edition) – Lolo Zouai (RCA) (DL)

Monomyth – The Warriors (Pure Noise) (DL)

Tracks;

December 13th:

Red Eye – 7715 (+VS)

The Christmas Song – Alicia Keys (+VS)

Between the Lines – Amtrac

Change Your Heart – Audrey Mika

O Holy Night – Avril Lavigne & Chantal Kreviazuk

Carnivore – Body Count

Rabbit Hole (Black Circle Remix) – Camelphat & Jem Cooke

So I Don’t Let Me Down – Clinton Kane

You and Me – Dan McCafferty

Daily Duppy – Digdat feat. GRM Daily

Pick U Up (Dr. Iceman Remix) – Foster the People

Overthink – Graace

A KSR Christmas (5 Tracks) – HoodCelebrity, Josh X & Sammy Wilk

What Happened to Us (4 Track EP) – Isiah (+VS)

The Worst in Me – Kaytranada feat. Tinashe

10% – Kaytranda feat. Kali Uchis

Resentment – Kesha feta. Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson & Wrabel

Dark Thoughts – KYD the Band

Go in – Lil’ TJay

One I’ve Been Missing (acoustic) – Little Mix

Evil Twin – Meghan Trainor

Run it – Midnight Kids feat. Annika Wells (+VS)

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Miley Cyrus

Sleigh Ride – Miley Cyrus

You’re the Voice – Mitch Tambo

Mami – Paoma Mami

Mr. Toddy Terry – Riton & Gucci Soundsystem (+VS)

Money Shot – Run the Floor feat. Awich & KZM

Bounce (2xRemixes) – Samantha Jade

We Got Love (Joel Corry Remix) – Sigala feat. Ella Henderson

100 Days (4 Tracks) – Simon McBride

I’m Sorry, I’m Not Sorry (4 Tracks) – Sody

When I Get Home (Directors Cut, Explicit) – Solange (+LFVS)

Fall to Ascend – Sons of Apollo (+VS)

Mark Ronson presents the Music of “Spies in Disguise” (6 Tracks) – Spies in Disguise

Exoria – Svart Crown

You and I – Tarja

Let it Snow / Winter Wonderland – The Piano Guys (+VS)

The Night Window – Thomas Newman

Better Half of Me (Todd Teddy Remix) – Tom Walker

Black Sheep – We Seel the Dead

Jet Lag – A$AP Ferg (VS only)

Yellow Hearts – Ant Saunders (VS only)

Ludens – Bring Me the Horizon (VS only)

Sugar – Brockhampton (VS only)

Courage: Making the Album – Celine Dion (VS only)

Euphoria – Destiny Rogers (VS only)

Prima Donna – Emalia (VS only)

Sandra – Holy Holy (VS only)

Time After Time – Franky Wah feat. Jessie Ware (VS only)

Kiss Like the Sun – Jake Bugg (VS only)

Homegirl (Live) – King Princess (VS only)

I Came I Saw – Kwesta feat. Rick Ross (VS only)

One More Sleep – Leona Lewis (VS only)

Then There Were Two – Mark Ronson & Anderson. Paak (VS only)

Sunday Morning – Mitch James (VS only)

Dominos – Northeast Party House (VS only)

Stupid – Tate McRae (VS only)

London Calling – The Clash (VS only)

Last Christmas – Wham! (VS only)

The Orchard (distributed through Sony)

Albums;

Clé : LEVANTER (EP) – Stray Kids (JYP Ent) (DL)

Don’t Trip Like This (EP) – Justin Jay (etcetc) (DL)

Midnight Snacks (EP) – Jax Jones (etcetc) (DL)

Plunge Remix – Fever Ray (etcetc) (DL)

Destroy All Monsters! – IYTOKTOCRY (Cleopatra Records) (DL)

Libertad 548 – Pitbull (Mr. 305 Records) (DL)

Tracks;

December 13th:

Tombstone – Ocean Alley

Someone New – Ok2222

Did My Best – The Voidz

I Can’t Waait – SIAMÉS

Kamikaze – Octopizzo

Sunny – Ocean Grove (UNFD)

Fakers Plague – While She Sleeps (UNFD)

Love Me Like Yesterday – Un-Ti (Hussle Recordings)

I’m the DJ (Remixes EP) – Wongo feat. Nacho Pop

Dreams – Herizen (tmwrk records)

BOY – Victor Internet (Terrible Records)

Nadie Como Tu – Amenazzy feat. G-Eazy (Rimas Ent.)

Daydream – The Buffalo Grass Boys

Winter Light – Mono (Pelagic Records)

Le Le Let Go – Lucas Estrada (LoudKult Div.)

Love No More (duet) – Cody Lovaas (Black Box)

Bricks – Tommy Genesis feat. Charli XCX (Downtown Records)

Slow Crawl – DOOLIE (etcetc)

WARNER:

Albums;

Heavy is the Head – Stormzy (#Merky Records/Atlantic UK) (DL/CD)

Full Loaded: God’s Country – Blake Shelton (Warner Nashville) (DL/CD)

When the Sky Came Down – Gary Numan & The SkaParis Orchestra (BMG) (DL/2CD+DVD)

UNIVERSAL:

Albums;

Family Over Everything (4 versions) – Lil’ Durk & Only the Family (Interscope) (DL)

Season One – The Vegetable Plot (ABC Kids) (DL)

Season Two – The Vegetable Plot (ABC Kids) (DL)

Sing the Melody – Dirty Projectors (Domino) (DL/CD)

G Stands for Go-Betweens Vol.2 – The Go-Betweens (Domino) (DL/Box Set)

Classic Wiggles – The Wiggles (ABC Kids thru EMI) (DL)

Black Sun (2002) – Primal Fear (Nuclear Blast) (Grey Vinyl)

Devil’s Ground (2004) – Primal Fear (Nuclear Blast) (Blue Vinyl)

Seven Seals (2005) – Primal Fear (Nuclear Blast) (2xGold Vinyl)

Masseducation – Nina Kravis & St. Vincent (Concord) (Vinyl)

The Great Expanse – The Hilltop Hoods (Golden Era) (Green Splatter Vinyl)

2001 (Explicit) (1999) – Dr. Dre (2xVinyl/2xInstrumental Vinyl)

Tracks;

December 9th:

Nobody – Kwame (Def Jam)

December 10th:

All is On My Side (3 versions) – Sam Fender (Dew Process)

December 12th:

Colours in the Dark – Ladyhawke (Modular)

Puzzle – Winterbourne (Island Aust.) (VS only)

December 13th:

Bad Raiders Remix EP – Bag Raiders (Island Aust.)

Lady Power / Power Ladies (Remix EP) – Vera Blue (Island Aust.) (12” Vinyl only)

Mango – The Vegetable Plot (ABC Kids)

Vegetables are Funky – The Vegetable Plot (ABC Kids)

Answered Prayers – Hoodoo Gurus (Big Time)

Heathen – Moonbase (Dew Process)

Hollowed – Moonbase (Dew Process) (VS only)

FourFiveSeconds / Knotty Pine – Dirty Projectors (Domino) (+VS)

The Shearing’s Not for You – Yorkston, Thorne, Khan (Domino)

Luminous Spaces – Jon Hopkins & Kelly Lee Owens (Domino)

Believe – Adam Lambert (EMI)

Favours – Nicole Millar (EMI) (+VS)

Brasil – EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead) (EMI)

VI (6 Track EP) – 360 (Forthwrite/EMI) (12” Vinyl only)

MGM:

Albums;

A Very Furnace Christmas – Furnace & the Fundamentals (Birds Robe Records) (DL/Vinyl)

Truckload of Sky – The Lost Songs of David McComb Vol.1 – The Friends of David McComb (Lost Records & Tapes) (CD/Vinyl on 17th)

Voice of the Eagle: The Enigma of Robbie Basho – Robbie Basho (MVD/MVD Visual/Planet) (2CD+DVD / BR / DVD)

A Very McCrary Christmas – The McCrary Sisters (Proper/Round/Planet) (CD)

You Scream a Rapid Language – James Ilgenfritz (Redeye/Infrequent Seams/Planet) (CD)

Freaks – Frontier Folk Nebraska (Redeye/Old Flame Records/Planet) (Vinyl)

The Secret Years: Naked and Hopped Up on a Speed in Watsons Attic – Soda Boyz (Redeye/Burger Records/Plant) (Cass)

Tracks;

December 13th:

Why Can’t You Love Me (Alt. version) – Ricky Muscat (Cultivator Records)

Oh Come, All ye Faithful – Eva Cassidy (Blix Street)

Ashikibaya – Siti Muhrama feat. Tamar Collocutor (K7/On the Corner/Planet) (7” Vinyl only)

On Flute – Tenderlonious (Proper/22a/Planet) (12” Vinyl)

Party Girls – Zero dB (Proper/Tru Thoughts/Planet) (12” Vinyl only)

INERTIA:

Albums;

A Souvenir of Camber Sands (2004) – Throbbing Gristle (DL/CD/Vinyl)

Part Two: The Endless Not / TG Now (2007) – Throbbing Gristle (DL/CD/Vinyl)

Villa Wunderbar – Irmin Schmidt (Mute/Spoon) (DL/2CD)

Rising – Greentea Peng (Different Recordings) (Green Vinyl)

FURTHER RELEASES:

Albums;

Konnect – Akon (Akonik Label) (DL)

All in Good Time – Eddy Current Suppression (Caste Face Records) (CD/Vinyl)

COMPILATIONS:

Lah-Lah’s Stripy Sock Club – Soundtrack by Lah-Lah (Columbia/Sony) (DL/CD)

Little Women (2019) – Soundtrack by Alexandre Desplat (Sony) (DL)

Code 8 – Soundtrack by Ryan Taubert (Sony Music) (DL)

Motherless Brooklyn – Soundtrack by Thom Yorke, Flea & Wynton Marsalis (Watertower Music / Warner) (Vinyl)

Joker – Soundtrack by Hildur Gudnadottir (Watertower Music/Warner) (CD/Picture Vinyl)

Game of Thrones: Season 8 – TV Soundtrack by Ramin Rhawadi (ADA/Warner) (3xVinyl)

The Sound of Music (1959) – Original Broadway Cast Recording (Proper/Craft Recordings/Planet) (CD)

Mogadisco – Dancing Moadishu (Somalia 1972- 1991) – Various (Redeye/Analog Recordings/ Planet) (CD/2xVinyl)

True Voices – Various (Redeye/Sunset Blvd./Planet) (CD)

Killing Eve: Season One – TV Soundtrack by David Holmes (Heavenly Recordings/Planet) (CD/2xRed Vinyl)

Killing Eve: Season Two – TV Soundtrack by David Holmes (Heavenly Recordings/Planet) (CD/2xRed Vinyl)

Killing Eve: Season One & Two – TV Soundtrack by David Holmes (Heavenly Recordings/Planet) (2CD)

The Song of Names – Soundtrack (Decca/UMA) (CD)

Legend:

DL = Download

CD = Compact Disc

CDS = CD Singles

2CD = Double CD

Deluxe = Deluxe Edition of CD with bonus disc or DVD

DDLxe = Deluxe Digital Edition

Vinyl – Vinyl Edition

VS = Video Single

LV = Lyric Video

VL = Video Longform

RT = Ringtone

DVD = DVD Disc

BR = Blu-ray disc

7” / 12” – Vinyl single

Cass = Cassette

Compiled by Gavin Ryan. (C) 2019

With information supplied by Sony Music Australia, Warner Brothers Australia, Universal/EMI, MGM & Planet, Inertia, Future Classic and The Orchard.

