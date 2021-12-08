 New South Wales’ Great Southern Nights Puts 50 Acts Back On Stage - Noise11.com
New South Wales’ Great Southern Nights Puts 50 Acts Back On Stage

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Courtney Barnett, Daryl Braithwaite, James Reyne, Julia Stone, The Veronicas and The Whitlams are some of the artists performing for Great Southern Nights in early 2022 in New South Wales.

The tourism designed event will be held in nine regions of New South Wales.

“The calibre of artists now putting their hand up to be part of Great Southern Nights highlights the huge appetite for live music from both artists and fans,” NSW tourism minister Stuart Ayres said.

“To have these artists join Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Jessica Mauboy, Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins and Peking Duk on the lineup is a fantastic showcase of the diversity in Australian music and an exciting prospect for fans starved of live gigs.

“Great Southern Nights will feature more than 500 COVID-safe gigs in around 350 venues, with almost half to be staged across regional NSW, which will be a huge boost for those regional economies and the fans to see their favourite artists perform live.”

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said Great Southern Nights was an ideal stage to reignite the NSW live music scene after an extraordinarily challenging time for the industry.

“Great Southern Nights will have artists and crew back to doing what they love and do best – put on a show for an audience and transporting them through the joy of live music,” Ms Herd said.

“The concept was such a huge success in 2020 and exactly what our industry needed, so it’s no surprise to see our best talent wanting to be involved in 2022.

“We’re proud to partner in this project to get artists, the industry and NSW live music venues back on their feet.”

Dates and events are here.

