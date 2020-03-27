 New Tame Impala Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com
New Tame Impala Australian Dates Announced

by Announcement on March 27, 2020

in News

Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring wish to advise that Tame Impala will be rescheduling the Australian and New Zealand leg of their upcoming tour to December 2020.

The shows, originally planned to be held in April, are no longer able to go ahead due to the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives, limiting the size of public gatherings in both Australia and New Zealand.

Tame Impala’s December run will begin at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 5 December and continue through Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Tickets for all shows are available now.

It is with regret that the promoters advise special guests Khruangbin were not available to join Tame Impala on their rescheduled December dates. A new support will be announced in the near future.

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets (#KeepYourTicket); all tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates. Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will be entitled to a full refund from their authorised point of purchase.

Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring apologise to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.

One of Australia’s greatest musical exports, Tame Impala released their latest album ‘THE SLOW RUSH’ last month.

The record was triple j’s Feature Album on release, with the band delivering stunning renditions of album tracks ‘Lost In Yesterday’ and ‘Breathe Deeper’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

In a huge coup, Tame Impala claimed Number 1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade countdown in March, with their 2015 track ‘The Less I Know The Better’.

5 December, Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
NEW DATE (Prev. Thursday 16 April)

8 December, Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 18 April)

10 December, Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
NEW DATE (Prev. Monday 20 April)

13 December,Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
NEW DATE (Prev. Thursday 23 April)

14 December,Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
NEW DATE (Prev. Friday 24 April)

16 December,Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA
NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 25 April)

19 December,RAC Arena | Perth, WA
NEW DATE (Prev. Tuesday 28 April)

