New Toots & The Maytals Video Features Final Session Footage of Toots Hibbert - Noise11.com

New Toots & The Maytals Video Features Final Session Footage of Toots Hibbert

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2020

A new Toots & The Maytals video for ‘To You’ features footage the final footage of Toots Hibbert in the studio prior to his death from Covid 19 on September 11, 2020.

‘To You’ was released on the 2019 Sly & Robbie vs Roots Radics album ‘The Final Battle’. ‘Too You’ was the final track on the album. Toots sings alongside Roots Radics. With musicians Errol ‘Flabba’ Holt and Earl ‘China’ Smith.

Sly & Robbie vs Roots Radics album ‘The Final Battle’ was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Toots has received seven Grammy nominations over his career. He won a Grammy in 2004 for Best Reggae Album for ‘True Love’.

Toots Hibbert died on 11 September 2020 at age 77. It has now been confirmed that he died from the Coronavirus.

