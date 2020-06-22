New Zealand Musician Aaron Tokona of Weta Dies Aged 45

Aaron Tokona of the New Zealand bands Weta and Fly My Pretties has died at the age of 45.

Weta was one of New Zealand’s most successful bands of the late 90s. They toured with Foo Fighters, Soundgarden and Everclear.

In 1997 Aaron was a fill-in in The Superjesus after the departure of Chris Tennent. By 1999, after relocating to Australia, Weta were added to Warner Australia’s local roster.

Weta broke up in 2001 after just one album ‘Geographica’ in 2000 and the no 37 hit ‘Calling On’

Since 2004 Tokona was a member of Fly My Pretties. That band featured members of Black Seeds, Fat Freddy’s Drop, The Phoenix Foundation and Cairo Knife Fight.

In a statement New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford said,

“Processing the terrible news that the wild, crazy, fruity, explosion of a frontman with a bottomless pit of talent Aaron Tokana has died suddenly. The singalongs in my backyard with Aaron playing guitar for hours on end a precious memory”.

Shihad’s Jon Toogood, who once shared a place with Aaron, said, “I once played in an AC/DC covers band at a friend’s birthday. I’ve always been a relatively confident guitar player, not brilliant but I know where the ‘1’ is most times and AC/DC’s music was stuff I knew intimately. Aaron Tokona was the other guitar player in the band and after the first rehearsal spent trying to keep up with him I felt like an absolute novice. I have never played with anyone so naturally talented on that instrument (or any instrument for that matter). When he played he became one with his guitar and the music just flowed through him. It was both inspiring and intimidating and was an experience I’ll never forget. Losing him yesterday was a massive loss. The world has lost an incredible talent and one of the most beautiful humans around. He was the inspiration for the Shihad song Pacifier which I wrote as a message of love and support when he was struggling with mental health issues – something that effects so many people in the music industry. I’d like to send all my love and support to Aaron’s whanau and everyone else who’s lives were made better by Aaron being in them. Precious Star, life’s supposed to ebb and flow now you’re all clear to go”.

