Niall Horan Grounded After Drunken Fall

Niall Horan will be sporting a medical boot for the foreseeable future, after snapping the ligaments on the outside of his foot in a drunken fall.

The 26-year-old singer took to his social media pages to share a snap of himself wearing the cumbersome cast on his left leg, while jokingly posing for the camera. He further explained the mishap in a live on his Instagram page, blaming alcohol and a hidden kerb for the accident.

“I was running drunk and in these new streets, you can drive down them and they’re also sometimes pedestrianised, they look like they’re made to be pedestrianised,” the One Direction star said. “They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the kerb looks the same as the actual driveable road and there was a little kerb… I was about six pints deep. I was chasing my cousin, missed the kerb and went over my ankle.”

Sharing another image of the bruising on the outside of his foot and around his ankle, Niall continued: “I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot. I’ve got such ugly feet or I’d show the world how bruised it is.”

