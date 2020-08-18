 Niall Horan Grounded After Drunken Fall - Noise11.com
One Direction, Niall Horan, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Niall Horan, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Niall Horan Grounded After Drunken Fall

by Music-News.com on August 19, 2020

in News

Niall Horan will be sporting a medical boot for the foreseeable future, after snapping the ligaments on the outside of his foot in a drunken fall.

The 26-year-old singer took to his social media pages to share a snap of himself wearing the cumbersome cast on his left leg, while jokingly posing for the camera. He further explained the mishap in a live on his Instagram page, blaming alcohol and a hidden kerb for the accident.

“I was running drunk and in these new streets, you can drive down them and they’re also sometimes pedestrianised, they look like they’re made to be pedestrianised,” the One Direction star said. “They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the kerb looks the same as the actual driveable road and there was a little kerb… I was about six pints deep. I was chasing my cousin, missed the kerb and went over my ankle.”

Sharing another image of the bruising on the outside of his foot and around his ankle, Niall continued: “I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot. I’ve got such ugly feet or I’d show the world how bruised it is.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink and Keith Urban Collaborate On New Urban Album

Keith Urban has unveiled the tracklisting for his upcoming record, 'The Speed of Now Part 1', which will be released on September 18th and include a duet, called 'One Too Many', with Pink.

8 hours ago
The Rubens
Announcement: The Rubens Reschedule Tour With Alice Ivy

The Rubens upcoming tour with Alice Ivy has been postponed until 2021.

1 day ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Has No Idea When Her Next Album Is Coming

Adele has told fans she "honestly has no idea" when her new album will be released.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Demo To Be Auctioned

An Ed Sheeran demo going to auction is expected to fetch over $10,000 at auction.

1 day ago
Alicia Keys image, Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys Teases Khalid Collaboration

Alicia Keys tagged Khalid in a Twitter post, in which she shared a 15-second audio clip. She wrote in the post: "I think it's time."

5 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Donates Big For Beirut Relief Efforts

The Weeknd has donated $300,000 (£230,0000) to Global Aid for Lebanon to help the relief effort following last week's warehouse explosion that levelled a large part of Beirut.

5 days ago
Jason Derulo - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jason Derulo Thought Cats Was Going To Be A Hit

Jason Derulo took a role in mega-flop musical Cats as he thought the film would "change the world".

6 days ago