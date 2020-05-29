Nic Cester Debuts Live Video For ‘God Knows’

In 2017 Nic Cester released his first solo album ‘Sugar Rush’. Next comes the live album ‘Live Across Europe’.

Nic is previewing the album with a video for the song ‘God Knows’. He says, “it’s probably my favourite tune on the album, certainly my favourite to perform with my live band, the Milano Elettrica. What began as a simple blues tune became a pretty epic, brooding, James Bond-esque number.”

‘God Knows’ was recorded at Castello Sforzesco, a 15th century castle built by the Duke of Milan. Tracks were recorded also in Bologna, Koln and Munich. The original song was on the ‘Sugar Rush’ album.

‘Live Across Europe’ will be released on 19 June 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments