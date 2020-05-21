Nic Cester Locks Down With Dozen of Fans for ‘Hard Times’

Jet’s Nic Cester has been keeping busy during lock down with a new song ‘Hard Times’ featuring contributions from dozens of fans via video.

In a statement Nic says, “The idea was simply to try and pass the time by sharing music with anyone else who was doing it tough at home, alone in quarantine.”

He says of the video, “On April 2020 I asked if anyone would like to play a song with me. What followed was a beautiful and humbling experience.

“The following song was put together using audio and video sent to me by different people from all over the world in isolation and quarantine.

“It is a compilation of sound recordings made by only the people featured in this video without any additional overdubs.

“People who have never met playing music alone together. A heartfelt thanks to everybody who contributed”.

Meanwhile Nic also has his supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club. He fronts the band featuring Miles Kane (The Last Shadow Puppets), Matt Bellamy (Muse), Graham Coxon (Blur), Jamie Davis (Transcopic), and Sean Payne (The Zutons).

Nic is also preparing a live album, which was recorded across Europe with his band The Milano Elettrica.

