Nick Cave and Warren Ellis To Tour Australia in November and December - Noise11.com

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will announce Australian tour dates soon for November and December.

Cave himself leaked the news via theredhandfiles, when he announced a fans question about when he was planning Australian dates.

“I can see, glowing lovely, glowing redly, a Nick and Warren Australian Carnagetour that has been recently added. This has not yet been announced — and I will no doubt be reprimanded for doing so here on The Red Hand Files — but I can see it there, that bright, red block, beginning mid-November and ending mid-December. This new addition makes me very happy. In fact, quite literally, it brings tears of joy, Astrid! Home, Ally, home!,” he posted.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is start their 2022 touring season in North Carolina, USA on 1 March. There is also a Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds tour in Europe starting 2 June in Denmark.

