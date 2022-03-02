Nick Cave Cancels Russia and Ukraine Dates - Noise11.com

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have scrapped dates in Russia and Ukraine following the action of war crimes by Russian terrorist Putin.

In a statement Cave said, “In light of current events, we have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place this summer.

“Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war.

“Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds dates included Moscow’s Bol Festival and Kyiv’s Palace of Sports.

Other acts cancelling Russia include Green Day, Iggy Pop, Franz Ferdinand and The Killers.

Iron Maiden are extremely slow in acting. They still have a Kyiv dates scheduled for 29 May and Moscow on June 1.

