Nick Kontonicolas Congratulates Country Music Legend Connie Smith For Her Nashville Walk Of Fame Honor - Noise11.com

Country Music legend Connie Smith has been awarded a star on the Nashville Walk of Fame. Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas says he is privileged to be counted as a friend of Connie and her husband Marty Stuart.

“Connie Smith’s Nashville Walk of Fame star is well-deserved,” says Mr Kontonicolas. “Her contribution to country music which is now spanning eight decades will be felt for generations to come. I was thrilled with the news of Connie’s honor and feel privileged that Connie and Marty have welcomed me into their lives”.

Marty Stuart was inducted into the Country Hall of Fame last December.

Nick has worked closely with Marty on Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Connie Smith has had 20 Top 10 Country hits and 37 Top 40 Country hits in the USA. She had her first number one hit ‘Once A Day’ in 1964.

Connie Smith has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

