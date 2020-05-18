 Noah Cyrus Says Being Miley's Sister Was Unbearable - Noise11.com
Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus Says Being Miley’s Sister Was Unbearable

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2020

in News

Noah Cyrus (the talented one in the family) found it “absolutely unbearable” growing up in her sister Miley’s shadow.

The 20-year-old singer dropped her new EP The End of Everything on Friday, with the record including her new single Young & Sad. The tune sparked concern among fans due to lyrics including: “My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go/ And I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.”

Noah opened up about the meaning behind the song during an Instagram Live session on Saturday.

Struggling to control her emotions as she spoke to her fans, Noah explained: “I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister. But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a shit about due to what people said to me online.

“It was absolutely unbearable. And that’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go/and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.’ Because, that’s why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow.”

The constant comparison to Miley meant that Noah “always believed” she’d never be able to escape from her sibling’s shadow – a thought that was hard for her to get over.

“That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes,” she continued.

“Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that’s been a big part of my life, and I probably won’t talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Surprises Fans As A Substitute Teacher

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

14 mins ago
Lisa Mills
Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy

American blues singer Lisa Mills has covered a Rose Marie McCoy song once sung by Elvis Presley.

1 hour ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

2 hours ago
Grimes
Grimes’ Mother Slams Elon Musk Over Pill Comment

Grimes' mother Sandy Garossino has appeared to slam her daughter's partner Elon Musk for tweeting about taking the "red pill".

14 hours ago
Dark Lane Demo Tapes_Drake
Australian Charts : Drake Dominates Album Chart For Second Week

For only the third time this year an album holds the No.1 spot for a second week, as the Drake mixtape "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" is the top selling album in Australia for another week.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called 'Don't Give Up' as a message to fans in isolation.

3 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Suggest A Take That 30th Anniversary Could Happen

Robbie Williams has hinted he could reunite with his former Take That bandmates soon after revealing the boys took part in a Zoom video meeting during lockdown.

6 days ago