Noel Gallagher Previews New High Flying Birds Song - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher Previews New High Flying Birds Song

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2022

in News

Noel Gallagher has shared a preview a demo of a new High Flying Birds album destined for his next album.

The song is called ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been and Gone’.

Noel said of the song, “So we didn’t actually get there in the end did we? I finished writing/demoing the next NGHFB album about 10 days ago. Thought you might wanna hear this little piece which – like last year’s offering – sounds quite appropriate for this New Year’s Day. Hope you had THE BEST night (as much as was allowed anyway) and hopefully we’ll catch up somewhere in the summer. ONWARDS. NG.

The last High Flying Birds album was ‘Who Built The Moon?’ in 2017. It was Gallagher’s third album with his current band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. His last Oasis album was ‘Dig Out Your Soul’ in 2008.

