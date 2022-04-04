Noel Gallagher Says Harry Styles Makes "Worthless Music" - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher has once again taken aim at Harry Styles and his “worthless” music.

Noel Gallagher is of the opinion that any artists who found fame on the TV talent show ‘The X Factor’ – on which Harry’s band One Direction formed in 2010 – “have nothing to do with music whatsoever”.

According to the Daily Star newspaper’s WIRED column, Noel said: “‘The X Factor’ is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.”

Speaking as Harry returned with his new solo single, ‘As It Was’, Gallagher suggested ‘X Factor’ stars don’t work as hard as “real” musicians.

He added: “You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song.

“With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls.

“I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

In 2017, Gallagher mocked Style’s single ‘Sign Of The Times’ and said a “cat could write that in 10 minutes”.

He moaned: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos.

“They sit in their garage and write shit like ‘Sign Of The Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

However, Noel’s wife Sara MacDonald, and his rival brother Liam Gallagher, 49, liked Harry’s hit.

The Britpop legend added: “My wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince.”

While his estranged sibling and former bandmate said in an interview when asked about ‘Sign Of The Times’: I don’t mind it, man. There’s some interesting bits in it. I mean, I don’t know how it fucking goes, but fair play to him.

“I’ve got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I’m sure I’ll always be that guy from Oasis, so I’m sure he’s carrying an equal weight.

“If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that’s a good thing.”

