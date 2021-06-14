 Noel Gallagher Set For UK No 1 Album This Week - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher Set For UK No 1 Album This Week

by Music-News.com on June 15, 2021

in News

Noel Gallagher is flying high in today’s Official Albums Chart Update (June 14) as his new greatest hits collection Back The Way We Came Vol 1 (2011-2021) is heading for Number 1.

The best of, which chronicles his post-Oasis career under Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, takes an early lead after racking up the most physical (CD and vinyl) sales over the weekend, including a limited edition vinyl for Record Store Day, which took place on Saturday.

It could earn the singer-songwriter his fourth chart-topper under NGHFB – 12th including his work with Oasis.

Six more new releases are vying for a place in this week’s Top 10; Garbage are currently at Number 3 with No Gods No Masters, potentially their highest charting record since 1998’s Number 1 Version 2.0, while a deluxe edition release of Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure sends the album back into the Top 5 at Number 4.

US rapper Polo G is new at 5 with his third album Hall Of Fame, rap trio Migos are at 7 with Culture III, and Marina is poised to claim her fifth Top 10 record with Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land at 8. Comedian Bo Burnham starts at 10 with Inside (The Songs), a collection of comedic tracks that appear in his new Netflix stand-up special.

Maroon 5’s seventh collection Jordi opens at 12, just ahead of Linkin Park, whose chart-topping 2003 album Meteora re-enters at 13 following a reissue for Record Store Day.

More Record Store Day releases feature in the midweek Top 40: Fontaines DC’s Live At Kilmainham Gaol (18), Amy Winehouse’s Remixes (28), The Cure’s Faith (37), and Ultravox’s Vienna 39.

Elsewhere, Joe Bonamassa’s live album Now Serving – Royal Tea Live From The Ryman lands at 21, and the self-titled album from Mammoth WVH (which stands for Wolfgang Van Halen), the son of late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, starts at 33.

