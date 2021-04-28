Noel Gallagher Teases New Music - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher has teased new music is set to arrive on Friday (29.04.21).

Gallagher sent fans of Oasis into overdrive by teasing a release date of his next project on Twitter this week.

UPDATE: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have a greatest hits album coming.

He simply shared a graphic with the date 29.04.21.

It’s not currently known if it’s new solo work or Oasis-related, though many fans have been speculating that Oasis might finally be reuniting.

Noel is due to appear on ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’ on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday (28.04.21) morning when he’s likely to reveal more about the mysterious project.

Oasis split up in 2009 following a major bust-up between Noel and his estranged sibling and bandmate Liam backstage at their final gig in Paris.

And the feuding siblings have been locked in a war of words ever since the band’s demise.

The last Oasis album was 2008’s ‘Dig Out Your Soul’.

And while the group’s ex-frontman has been keen to reunite Oasis his older brother has always been adamant that no amount of money would make him want to be in a band with his sibling ever again.

Noel continues to release music with his High Flying Birds, and Liam, 48, has released two solo albums since 2017.

Meanwhile, the former released a demo of ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’ in December.

Noel decided to release the tune – which includes a nod to Oasis’ 2005 track ‘Keep the Dream Alive’ from their sixth album ‘Don’t Believe the Truth’ – last month as “the lyrics are quite apt for the times”.

It features the lyric: “Remember the dream that you’re keeping alive. Remember your love for the loved outside.”

In March, fans were given the biggest sign yet that the pair had potentially put their rivalry aside when it was reported that they had launched a joint movie production firm.

Noel and Liam secretly registered a company called Kosmic Kyte on Companies House, which is for “motion picture production activities’.

It’s been speculated that they could be eyeing up a biopic following the success of Sir Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ and the Freddie Mercury film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

No further information is known, however, Liam took to Twitter to address the news, teasing: “There gonna put in the movies there gonna make a big star out of me c’mon you know LG x (sic)”

