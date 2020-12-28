Noise11.com Top Music News Stories April to June 2020 - Noise11.com

As Covid increases and isolation locked us down the music world faces challenges with cancellations globally but new music kept on coming. Here are Noise11.com’s top music news headlines from April to June 2020.

Something for Kate release their first new music in 8 years while Jimmy and Jane Barnes start isolating from home by performing for the world.

The Fogerty’s perform from home and Roger Waters performs tribute to John Prine.

Music Festivals around the world shut down. That is soon confirmed by Mayors in Los Angeles and New York.

Bob Dylan drops more new music, superstars go online to entertain the world.

The Beatles give kids something to do in isolation and The Rolling Stones debut a brand new song.

The Badloves reactivate with new music and Stevie Nicks is making a Rhiannon movie.

Diesel puts isolation to work with Sunset Suburbia and Sammy Hagar gets Rosie.

Billie Joe Armstrong starts performing some unusual covers and Adele loses it.

Mondo Rock debut historic live album and Bob Dylan christens ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’.

Silverchair’s Daniel Johns sues the Murdick rag and wins $500,000 and Brian May deals with a different pain in the arse.

Mick Thomas has a song in Mint Condition and APIA Good Times takes it home.

Bryan Adams apologizes for his racist rant and Powderfinger virtually reunite.

Alok remixes that new Rolling Stones song and Neil Young releases “missing link” from the 70s.

The Badloves play Festival Hall in isolation and Vika & Linda compile their best songs into one album.

The Angels release first new music in six years and Icecream Hands have their first album in 13 years.

The murder of George Floyd focuses global shame on the United States and Cat Stevens remakes Tea For The Tillerman 50 years on.

Aztec Records release historic Madder Lake concerts and new music from The Killers.

More concert cancellations and Leo Sayer delivers stunning Iso song.

WTF is that Grimes and Musk kid’s name again and Mick Thomas gets to work on new album.

Vika & Linda score their first no 1 album and Queen are on stamps.

Stuart Coupe publishes his Paul Kelly book.

Judith Owen covers Jess Glynne and Sammy Hagar apologizes for being a fucking idiot.

Bob Dylan becomes the oldest person ever to have a UK no 1 album and Rolling Stones issue Trump with a Cease and Desist order.

