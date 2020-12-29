Noise11.com Top Music News Stories July to September 2020 - Noise11.com

By the second half of 2020 Covid-19 had become the greatest threat to mankind since any war. Artists adjusted to iso, performing and recording remotely across the world while the fans watched from home.

Here are the Noise11.com top music news stories from July to September 2020.

Mary J. Blige debuts her wine and Sia becomes a grandmother.

Ian Moss releases live album and Leo Sayer shares his Iso Eleanor Rigby.

Ringo Starr turns 80 and Justin Timberlake calls for removal of confederate statues.

Rolling Stones premiere Criss Cross and Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes cover Kev Carmody.

Abba new music delayed again and Deep Purple release their 21st album.

More new music from The Avalanches and Hoodoo Gurus plan first album in 11 years.

Judith Owen covers Elvis Presley and more new music from The Badloves.

30 Seconds to Mars re-enter the studio and Split Enz True Colours turns 40.

Adele shows off her new skinny body, Taste debut Iso video and Midnight Oil release first new music in 18 years.

The Rolling Stones recruit actor Paul Mescal and Baker Boy named NIMAS Artist of the Year.

Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky debut in the Top 10 and Jimi Hendrix guitar sells for $200,000.

Marty Stuart inducted into Country Hall of Fame and Kev Carmody has some words for 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

Counterfeit CDs come out of China and Bluesfest confirms all-Australian 2021 line-up.

Rolling Stones to open store in London and The Aztecs The Hoax Is Over is coming to CD.

Jimmy and Jane Barnes perform 100th lockdown song and it turns out Van Morrison is a dickhead.

Jimmy Barnes releases his third book and The Casanovas discuss AC/DC.

Leo Sayer sends a musical message to Melbourne and Ross Wilson releases his jukebox playlist.

Ed Sheeran is a dad and Tommy Lee plans Christmas song.

Lil Nas X is writing a kids book, so is Hilary Duff and The Beatles tease Get Back plans.

AC/DC tease new album and then confirm PWR/UP.

