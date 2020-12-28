Noise11.com Top News Stories January to March 2020 - Noise11.com

2020 began with Australia in a State of Disaster as bushfires continued to choke the East Coast. Australian climate denying Prime Minister Scott Morrison had to cut short a holiday in Hawaii to deal with it.

Bette Midler called him a fuckwit.

Meanwhile Patti Smith performed a poem for Greta Thunberg and Pink dug deep of Australian’s effected by the fires.

Hunters & Collectors reformed for Red Hot Summer and David Lee Roth dropped the first hint that Eddie Van Halen’s health was deteriorating.

Robbie Williams was booked for the Australian Grand Prix and Billie Eilish recorded the Bond theme for ‘No Time To Die’.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had Parkinson’s Disease and from Bushfires to Floods, Elton John’s Rochford Winery Show shutdown because of torrential rain (and we aren’t even at Covid yet).

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst teams up with his daughter Jay O’Shea for an album and Brian Cadd teamed up with Kate Ceberano for a concert.

Queen + Adam Lambert get rained out in Melbourne (but at least we are still having concerts) and Rage Against The Machine made plans for a world tour.

Australia’s Zoot announced they were reforming with Russell Morris for their first tour in 50 years (its still happening now for 2021) and The Avalanches drop their first new music of the year.

Coronavirus begins to take effect with SXSW cancelled, Genesis reformed but then had to cancel and Dixie Chicks released first new music in 15 years.

Peter Jackson confirms he is working on new Beatles movie and tour after tour after tour is cancelled worldwide due to Covid-19.

Bob Dylan released ‘Murder Most Foul’ prompting rumours of a new album and Leo Sayer dissects it for Noise11.com.

John Prine is critical with Covid-19 and Joe Diffie dies from it.

