Noise11 COO Nick Kontonicolas Introduces New Talent Soprano Serena Pei Ying Wang

The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas is excited to discover the work of talented classical Soprano (Serena) Pei Ying Wang.

Serena is originally from Taiwan and is now based in New York City.

As a young artist, Serena has performed the roles of operas in Queen of Night and first spirit from ‘Die Zauberflute’ with Kaohsiung Symphony Orchestra, Lucia and Alisa from ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’ with New York Opera Forum, Cherubino and Babarina from Le Nozze di Figaro with New York Opera Forum as well as Almirena from ‘Rinaldo’ with New York Opera Forum, Clotilde from ‘Norma’ with New York Opera Forum, Azema from ‘Semiramide’ with New York Opera Forum.

Her credits also include Yum-Yum from ‘Mikado’, Rosalinde from ‘Die Fledermaus’, Adina and Giannta from ‘L’elisir d’amore’ with Orchestra of NSYSU, Annio from ‘La Clemanza di Tito’ with Queens College Opera Studio.

In 2019, Ms. Wang performed at the Carnegie Hall with Queens College Vocal Ensemble. She has also performed ‘Messiah’ chorus at the Carnegie Hall with Tokyo Simon Orchestra.

In 2018 Pei Ying Wang was a Silver Award winner for the New Tang Dynasty Television 7th International Chinese Vocal competition in New York City.

In 2017, Ms. Wang was a semi-finalist at the New York lyric opera competition. In addition, she attended North Shore summer music festival for Opera Chorus ‘L’elisir d’amore’ in Long Island.

In 2015, Ms. Wang won the prize of Rising Star New Voices in a competition and was awarded the music scholarship held by Association of Vocal Artists of Taiwan, and she was invited to perform at the Rising Star New Voices concert in National Recital Hall.

She got the first prize from the Kaohsiung region and second prize for nationwide in The National Student Competition of Music.

In addition, she worked with Orchestra of NSYSU and stood out in an annual Concerto Competition for voice. In the same year, she won the third prize and fourth prize in Chinese Folk Song contest held by Taiwan Rotary Clubs Association. Her first premiere of Broadway musical play was Doreen in ‘Kiss Me Kate’.

Nick Kontonicolas was introduced to Serena later February and was very impressed by her talent and vocal range for coloratura.

Ms Pei Ying (Serena) Wang is a graduate of the Aaron Copland School of Music, Queens College, CUNY. She completed a Bachelor’s degree at the National Pingtung University and has a Masters Degree in Vocal Performance at the National Yat-Sen University with first prize scholarship.

“What excites me about Pei Ying Wang is her ability to introduce a younger audience to classical music,” Mr Kontonicolas said. “She is an exceptional talent with an appeal across multiple demographics. In our quest to discover new talent in Asia and around the world, we are very pleased in finding this very unique vocalist.”

Nick’s vision with Noise11 is to incorporate multiple genres including classical, jazz and now opera.

Noise11 Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas and Serena Pei Ying Wang

Pei Ying Wang is also a dedicated teacher who gives vocal and piano lessons in New York City.

