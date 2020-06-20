 Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas Is Introduced to Country by Marty Stuart And His Congress Of Country Music. - Noise11.com
Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart

Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas Is Introduced to Country by Marty Stuart And His Congress Of Country Music.

by Noise11.com on June 20, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Noise11’s New York-based Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas has been in discussions to expand Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Mississippi.

Nick was introduced to Mr Marty Stuart in December 2019. There was instant creative chemistry realized by Nick and Marty right from the start. Since then they have explored the many ways and opportunities that Nick can introduce to Marty and his team.

With Nick’s connection to the Asia media market and to Noise 11 and Paul Cashmere, Marty and his unique country music style can now be introduced to the Asian snd Australian music audience.

Marty Stuart started the development of the Congress of Country Music in 2018. The building in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi is housed at the renovated Ellis Theater. It houses an event space, museum and education facility.

“I would love to get involved with Marty and advise him on his projects,” Mr Kontonicolas says. “I am very happy to get involved with country music, especially with its music education charter, and to expand the content base of Noise11.com”.

Marty Stuart is the five-time GRAMMY-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, and Grand Ole Opry star songwriter, recently returned to the studio with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, to work on the follow up to his celebrated 2017 album Way Out West, which NPR Music called “Stuart’s album-length paean to the myth and magic of the American West.”

Recently, Marty Stuart was also a major contributor to Ken Burns’ latest brilliant PBS series, Ken Burns: Country Music, and released a deluxe edition on of his classic album The Pilgrim. The Pilgrim: A Wall-to-Wall Odyssey, a beautifully illustrated, 11″ by 10.5″ tabletop book (with CD) that details the making of the seminal record, an album that reconnected Stuart with the deepest spirit of country music’s rich traditions while also breaking new ground.

Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s, and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the ’90s. Stuart hosts a Late Night Jam at The Ryman, a yearly tradition which kicks off the CMA Music Festival, with recent guests including Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Neko Case, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Dan Auerbach and many more.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Bodyjar, Photo Ian Laidlaw Bodyjar, Photo Ian Laidlaw Bouncing Souls, Photo Ian Laidlaw Descendents, Photo Ian Laidlaw Game Over, Photo Ian Laidlaw Game Over, Photo Ian Laidlaw Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Gibb, Rod Laver Arena 2013: Photo By Ros O'Gorman Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Bryan Adams, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Courtney Love photo by Ros OGorman RonnMoss_byMaryBoukouvalas_5 RonnMoss_byMaryBoukouvalas_6 RonnMoss_byMaryBoukouvalas_34 Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Human Nature photo by Ros O'Gorman Human Nature photo by Ros O'Gorman Human Nature photo by Ros O'Gorman Human Nature photo by Ros O'Gorman Maroon 5 Photo by Zo Damage Maroon 5 Photo by Zo Damage Maroon 5 Photo by Zo Damage Maroon 5 Photo by Zo Damage Maroon 5 Photo by Zo Damage The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman A Day To Remember. Photo by Zo Damage A Day To Remember. Photo by Zo Damage The Amity Affliction. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Kasey Chambers Photo by Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kasey Chambers Photo by Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Steve Stevens photo by Ros OGorman Noise11-010.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Steve Stevens photo by Ros OGorman Noise11-014.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls The Script, Photo By Gerry Nicholls The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Thomas Roving Commission See You On The Other Side
Isolation Prompted Mick Thomas To Create A Whole New Album Quickly

Today’s release of Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s ‘See You On The Other Side’ is a byproduct of the creative surge the coronavirus has inspired in artists.

21 hours ago
Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
REVIEW: Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

Has Bob Dylan made the best album of his 60 plus year career?

1 day ago
Brian Mannix and the Androids
Brian Mannix Has Made An Album With The Androids

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant some people have too much time on their hands. Two of those people are Brian Mannix and Tim Henwood.

2 days ago
Australian Musician
Melbourne Guitar Show Presents Make Music Day Australia This Sunday

The Melbourne Guitar Show and Australian Musician will present Make Music Day Australia this Sunday to compensate for the lockdown lockout of the Melbourne Guitar Show which would have been on at Caulfield Racecourse this weekend.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky Team For ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ Album

Just one week after Paul Kelly released his iso album ’40 Days’ he is back with another album announcement. ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ with Paul Grabowsky will be released on July 31.

2 days ago
Vika and Linda Akilotoa
Vika and Linda Are About To Start Their First Studio Album in 14 Years

Vika and Linda Bull are finally going back into the studio to record their first album in 14 years.

3 days ago
Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman
Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan Revisits An Old Billy Thorpe Song

Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan has gathered up some mates to record a new version of Billy Thorpe’s ‘Early Morning’.

3 days ago