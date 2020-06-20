Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas Is Introduced to Country by Marty Stuart And His Congress Of Country Music.

Noise11’s New York-based Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas has been in discussions to expand Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Mississippi.

Nick was introduced to Mr Marty Stuart in December 2019. There was instant creative chemistry realized by Nick and Marty right from the start. Since then they have explored the many ways and opportunities that Nick can introduce to Marty and his team.

With Nick’s connection to the Asia media market and to Noise 11 and Paul Cashmere, Marty and his unique country music style can now be introduced to the Asian snd Australian music audience.

Marty Stuart started the development of the Congress of Country Music in 2018. The building in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi is housed at the renovated Ellis Theater. It houses an event space, museum and education facility.

“I would love to get involved with Marty and advise him on his projects,” Mr Kontonicolas says. “I am very happy to get involved with country music, especially with its music education charter, and to expand the content base of Noise11.com”.

Marty Stuart is the five-time GRAMMY-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, and Grand Ole Opry star songwriter, recently returned to the studio with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, to work on the follow up to his celebrated 2017 album Way Out West, which NPR Music called “Stuart’s album-length paean to the myth and magic of the American West.”

Recently, Marty Stuart was also a major contributor to Ken Burns’ latest brilliant PBS series, Ken Burns: Country Music, and released a deluxe edition on of his classic album The Pilgrim. The Pilgrim: A Wall-to-Wall Odyssey, a beautifully illustrated, 11″ by 10.5″ tabletop book (with CD) that details the making of the seminal record, an album that reconnected Stuart with the deepest spirit of country music’s rich traditions while also breaking new ground.

Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s, and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the ’90s. Stuart hosts a Late Night Jam at The Ryman, a yearly tradition which kicks off the CMA Music Festival, with recent guests including Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Neko Case, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Dan Auerbach and many more.

