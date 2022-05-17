 Normie Rowe Had Eight Top 10 Hits Before He Was 20 - Noise11.com
Normie Rowe and the Playboys perform at Memo Music Hall St Kilda on Saturday 6 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Normie Rowe and the Playboys perform at Memo Music Hall St Kilda on Saturday 6 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Normie Rowe Had Eight Top 10 Hits Before He Was 20

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2022

in News

Australian Rock and Roll star Normie Rowe Had Eight Top 10 hits before he turned 20 (Nine if you count a Double-A). Normie was 18 when his first hit ‘It Ain’t Necessarily So’ was released in April 1965. ‘It’s Not Easy’, his eighth Top 40 hit was released 18 months later in December 1966.

Normie Rowe is now 75 and still performing. This weekend he will be play at the Oakleigh Carnegie RSL Club in Melbourne.

Check this out for the first eight singles, all Top 10 hits:

It Ain’t Necessarily So (no 5, April 1965)

I (Who Have Nothing) (no 9, June 1965)

Que Sera Sera/Shakin’ All Over (no 1, September 1965)

Tell Him I’m Not Home (November no 3, 1965)

The Breaking Point (no 5, March 1966)

Pride & Joy (no 8, June 1966)

Ooh La La (no 1, November 1966)

It’s Not Easy (no 3, 1966)

But it doesn’t end there. Three years ago Normie Rowe released his cover of the 1927 classic ‘Contemporary Hero’ as an ANZAC Day tribute. Normie served in Vietnam, only to discover years later his conscription was set up by then Prime Minister Harold Holt as a publicity stunt.

”I was contacted, not all that long ago, by the son of a military officer who was at the time the military attachment to Harold Holt,” Normie told Noise11.com in 2015. “He told his story just before he died to his son. His son said Dad said he was in Harold Holt’s office and Harold was struggling with popularity and the anti-war movement. The officer said to Harold Holt “what you need is an Elvis Presley. Get Normie Rowe called up”. If the Prime Minister says something is going to happen then there is a pretty good chance it is going to happen”.

See Normie Rowe live:

May 22 from 3.30pm
Oakleigh Carnegie RSL
95 Drummond St, Oakleigh
Tickets via www.ocrsl.com.au/music or Trybooking

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Baz Luhrmann Elvis
Lisa Marie Presley Raves About The New Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ Movie

Lisa Marie Presley says she was brought to tears watching the new Baz Luhrmann portrayal of her father Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis’.

2 days ago
The Monkees with Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz perform at the Palais in St Kilda as part of their 50th anniversary tour on Wednesday 7 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Micky Dolenz, The Last Surviving Monkee, Tours In Honour of His Friends and Band Mates

At age 77, Micky Dolenz is the last surviving member of The Monkees. Davy Jones died 29 February 2012, Peter Tork passed 21 February 2019 and Mike Nesmith died 10 December 2021.

5 days ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Are Diana Ross and Tame Impala Collaborating?

Diana Ross and Tame Impala seemingly have a new album "coming soon".

May 10, 2022
Mickey Gilley
Country Legend Mickey Gilley Dies At Age 86

Country great Mickey Gilley has died at the age of 86.

May 8, 2022
Girl From The North Country - Lisa McCune, Peter Carroll, Peter Kowitz, photo by Daniel Boud
‘Girl From The North Country’ Implants The Music of Bob Dylan Into A Heartbreaking 1930s Story

There are two reasons to see ‘Girl From The North Country’ – the story and the music. Both are independent of each other.

May 6, 2022
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Wants The Rolling Stones To Play On Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton wants to make a rock album with The Rolling Stones.

May 6, 2022
The Beatles and India
The Beatles And India To Be Released As DVD

‘The Beatles and India’, a document on the time The Beatles spent in India in 1966, will be released as a DVD in June.

May 5, 2022