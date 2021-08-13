Oasis Knebworth Film To Premiere In September - Noise11.com

Oasis Knebworth 1996 will have a global cinema release in September.
The movie features unseen footage of the Oasis Knebworth concert of 1996. ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ was directed by Jake Scott.
*Due to lockdowns in parts of the country, not all Australian cinemas are on sale at present.
Stay tuned for further information, and to be notified when your local venue goes on sale at oasisknebworth1996.com
The movie will screen on 23 September. The live album is due 19 November 2021.
Released on 19th November 2021 on Big Brother Recordings.
Disc 1
1.Columbia (Live at Knebworth)
2. Acquiesce (Live at Knebworth)
3.Supersonic (Live at Knebworth)
4. Hello (Live at Knebworth)
5. Some Might Say (Live at Knebworth)
6. Roll With It (Live at Knebworth)
7. Slide Away (Live at Knebworth)
8. Morning Glory (Live at Knebworth)
9. Round Are Way (Live at Knebworth)
10. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live at Knebworth)
Disc 2
1. Whatever (Live at Knebworth)
2. Cast No Shadow (Live at Knebworth)
3. Wonderwall (Live at Knebworth)
4. The Masterplan (Live at Knebworth)
5. Don’t Look Back In Anger (Live at Knebworth)
6. My Big Mouth (Live at Knebworth)
7. It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!) (Live at Knebworth)
8. Live Forever (Live at Knebworth)
9. Champagne Supernova (Live at Knebworth)
10. I Am The Walrus (Live at Knebworth)
Disc 3 (Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary DVD)
1. Opening Credits
2. Cool Britannia
3. Tickets
4. Leading Up To Knebworth
5. Friday 9th August 1996
6. Going To Knebworth
7. Support Bands
8. Build Up
9. Columbia
10. Acquiesce
11. Supersonic
12. Cigarettes & Alcohol
13. Enjoying The Show / Screen Visuals
14. Cast No Shadow
15. Fans Singing
16. The Masterplan
17. What Would You Give the Band?
18. Live Forever
19. Saturday To Sunday
20. Sunday Build Up
21. Hello
22. Some Might Say
23. Roll With It
24. Slide Away
25, Morning Glory
26, Don’t Look Back in Anger
27. Who The Fuck Are Man United
28. Champagne Supernova
29. I Am The Walrus
30. Wonderwall
31. End Credits
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook