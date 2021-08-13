Oasis Knebworth Film To Premiere In September - Noise11.com

Oasis Knebworth 1996 will have a global cinema release in September.

The movie features unseen footage of the Oasis Knebworth concert of 1996. ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ was directed by Jake Scott.

*Due to lockdowns in parts of the country, not all Australian cinemas are on sale at present.

Stay tuned for further information, and to be notified when your local venue goes on sale at oasisknebworth1996.com

The movie will screen on 23 September. The live album is due 19 November 2021.

Released on 19th November 2021 on Big Brother Recordings.

Disc 1

1.Columbia (Live at Knebworth)

2. Acquiesce (Live at Knebworth)

3.Supersonic (Live at Knebworth)

4. Hello (Live at Knebworth)

5. Some Might Say (Live at Knebworth)

6. Roll With It (Live at Knebworth)

7. Slide Away (Live at Knebworth)

8. Morning Glory (Live at Knebworth)

9. Round Are Way (Live at Knebworth)

10. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live at Knebworth)

Disc 2

1. Whatever (Live at Knebworth)

2. Cast No Shadow (Live at Knebworth)

3. Wonderwall (Live at Knebworth)

4. The Masterplan (Live at Knebworth)

5. Don’t Look Back In Anger (Live at Knebworth)

6. My Big Mouth (Live at Knebworth)

7. It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!) (Live at Knebworth)

8. Live Forever (Live at Knebworth)

9. Champagne Supernova (Live at Knebworth)

10. I Am The Walrus (Live at Knebworth)

Disc 3 (Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary DVD)

1. Opening Credits

2. Cool Britannia

3. Tickets

4. Leading Up To Knebworth

5. Friday 9th August 1996

6. Going To Knebworth

7. Support Bands

8. Build Up

9. Columbia

10. Acquiesce

11. Supersonic

12. Cigarettes & Alcohol

13. Enjoying The Show / Screen Visuals

14. Cast No Shadow

15. Fans Singing

16. The Masterplan

17. What Would You Give the Band?

18. Live Forever

19. Saturday To Sunday

20. Sunday Build Up

21. Hello

22. Some Might Say

23. Roll With It

24. Slide Away

25, Morning Glory

26, Don’t Look Back in Anger

27. Who The Fuck Are Man United

28. Champagne Supernova

29. I Am The Walrus

30. Wonderwall

31. End Credits

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments