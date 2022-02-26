Olly Murs Cancels Shows Because Of Surgery - Noise11.com

Olly Murs has cancelled his summer UK tour after undergoing knee surgery.

Murs went under the knife on Friday (25.02.22) and will now spend the next six months in rehab.

Olly said: “I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

“I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year!”

Fans who bought tickets for the gigs will be able to claim a refund from their point of purchase.

Olly was due to begin his tour at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast on June 10 and finish at Trentham Gardens in Stoke on September 4.

Murs also took to social media after having knee surgery.

Olly posted a photo of himself on crutches and wearing a knee brace on his Twitter account.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately I’ve had to undergo major new knee surgery again this week. [crying emoji] been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well. I’m recovering in hospital…

“but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab. Refunds will all be available from your point of purchase and please keep an eye out for any emails from your ticketing agent over the next few days.

“I’m so sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on! Stay cheeky catch you soon (sic)”

