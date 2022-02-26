 Olly Murs Cancels Shows Because Of Surgery - Noise11.com
Olly Murs photo by Zo Damage

Olly Murs photo by Zo Damage

Olly Murs Cancels Shows Because Of Surgery

by Music-News.com on February 27, 2022

in News

Olly Murs has cancelled his summer UK tour after undergoing knee surgery.

Murs went under the knife on Friday (25.02.22) and will now spend the next six months in rehab.

Olly said: “I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

“I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year!”

Fans who bought tickets for the gigs will be able to claim a refund from their point of purchase.

Olly was due to begin his tour at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast on June 10 and finish at Trentham Gardens in Stoke on September 4.

Murs also took to social media after having knee surgery.

Olly posted a photo of himself on crutches and wearing a knee brace on his Twitter account.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately I’ve had to undergo major new knee surgery again this week. [crying emoji] been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well. I’m recovering in hospital…

“but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab. Refunds will all be available from your point of purchase and please keep an eye out for any emails from your ticketing agent over the next few days.

“I’m so sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on! Stay cheeky catch you soon (sic)”

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Releases Secret Dance Track

Robbie Williams has released a surprise dance track with Lufthaus.

17 seconds ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Awarded $4.5m In Legal Win

An appellate court has ruled that JAY-Z is entitled to more than $4.5 million (£3.4 million) in royalties from the sales of his fragrance.

8 hours ago
Stereophonics photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Stereophonics To Open For Pearl Jam In London

Stereophonics will join Pearl Jam for their second night at BST Hyde Park.

2 days ago
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘King’

Florence + The Machine surprised fans with a brand new song ‘King’ this week.

3 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé Confirms Fourth Child

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have confirmed they are expecting their fourth child.

3 days ago
Bring Me The Horizon, music news, noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Have A Plan To Reduce Touring Transmissions

Bring Me The Horizon's 2021 'Post Human' tour achieved 38 per cent less touring emissions.

4 days ago
John Mayer photo, Deni Bluesfest 2014, Ros O'Gorman
John Mayer Juggles Dates After Drummer Contracts Covid

John Mayer reworked his New York concert on Monday after his drummer tested positive for Covid-19.

4 days ago